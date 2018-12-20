Davidson Investment Advisors decreased Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH) stake by 23.75% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors sold 15,585 shares as Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs (LH)’s stock declined 17.37%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 50,028 shares with $8.69 million value, down from 65,613 last quarter. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs now has $12.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.76% or $3.55 during the last trading session, reaching $124.85. About 626,748 shares traded. Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) has declined 10.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical LH News: 30/04/2018 – LabCorp: Deal With Eurofins Is All-Cash Transaction; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP – CO, MOUNT SINAI HEALTH SYSTEM HAVE BEGUN IMPLEMENTING PROGRAM TO STANDARDIZE & OPTIMIZE INPATIENT LAB SERVICES ACROSS MOUNT SINAI SYSTEM; 25/04/2018 – Labcorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – Bionik Laboratories Corp. and Curexo Enter Exclusive Distribution Agreement for Sale of Robotic Rehabilitation Systems in U.S; 24/04/2018 – LABCORP SAYS CO, MOUNT SINAI ENTERED INTO CONTRACT THAT WILL “ENHANCE” LAB OPERATIONS AT EACH OF MOUNT SINAI’S 7 ACUTE CARE HOSPITALS – SEC FILING; 27/04/2018 – News On Airware Labs Corp. (AIRW) Now Under INLB; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation: Sees 2018 Revenue Growth 10.0%-12.0%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Nano Labs Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTLE); 12/03/2018 – LABCORP 0 CPN CONV NOTES DUE ’21 TO ACCRUE CONTINGENT INTEREST; 25/04/2018 – Laboratory Corporation 1Q Net $173.2M

Fiduciary Management Inc increased Enpro Industries Inc. (NPO) stake by 22.91% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Fiduciary Management Inc acquired 96,920 shares as Enpro Industries Inc. (NPO)’s stock declined 13.40%. The Fiduciary Management Inc holds 520,010 shares with $37.92 million value, up from 423,090 last quarter. Enpro Industries Inc. now has $1.23 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $59.07. About 108,163 shares traded. EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) has declined 27.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.60% the S&P500. Some Historical NPO News: 19/04/2018 – DJ EnPro Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NPO)

Among 10 analysts covering Laboratory Corp (NYSE:LH), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Laboratory Corp had 14 analyst reports since June 27, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Argus Research given on Tuesday, October 30. Barclays Capital maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Monday, December 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $165 target. As per Wednesday, June 27, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, October 25 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $160 target in Monday, December 3 report. The rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity on Thursday, October 25 to “Hold”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) rating on Thursday, December 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $165 target. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, October 25. The stock of Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, September 4. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, September 10.

Analysts await Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $2.82 earnings per share, up 15.10% or $0.37 from last year’s $2.45 per share. LH’s profit will be $284.53M for 11.07 P/E if the $2.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.74 actual earnings per share reported by Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.92% EPS growth.

Since November 5, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $660,911 activity. 350 shares were sold by Williams R Sanders, worth $56,749 on Tuesday, November 27. 3,700 shares valued at $604,162 were sold by ANDERSON KERRII B on Monday, November 5.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.01, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold LH shares while 246 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 89.08 million shares or 11.04% less from 100.13 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mercer Capital Advisers stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Salem Counselors Inc has invested 0.17% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Calamos Wealth Mgmt stated it has 0.81% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Company owns 1,203 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 4,574 are held by Dorsey And Whitney Lc. Trustmark Comml Bank Trust Department invested in 1,167 shares. Taylor Asset Management Inc has 21,300 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) has 0% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) for 69 shares. Asset Strategies reported 0.99% stake. Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 2,255 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Kentucky Retirement System has invested 0.05% in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (NYSE:LH). Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees holds 0.09% or 3,779 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability stated it has 49,165 shares. Counselors holds 1,561 shares.

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) stake by 39,433 shares to 201,965 valued at $16.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) stake by 35,850 shares and now owns 267,890 shares. Principal Finl Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) was raised too.

Since August 23, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $37,814 activity. The insider Rickers Jon D. sold 500 shares worth $37,814.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 19 investors sold NPO shares while 51 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 19.01 million shares or 7.52% less from 20.55 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Corp reported 8,445 shares stake. Citigroup Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 17,954 shares. Ameritas Invest Ptnrs reported 1,761 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag owns 0% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 98,019 shares. Fiduciary Mngmt Incorporated Wi owns 520,010 shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Massmutual Trust Company Fsb Adv reported 104 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,606 were reported by Profund Ltd. Moreover, Paradice Investment Mgmt Llc has 3.03% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 603,105 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corp owns 26,606 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Penn Cap Management Commerce stated it has 0.52% of its portfolio in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Moreover, American Century Cos Incorporated has 0.04% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). Ls Investment Advsrs Ltd Co holds 2,017 shares. Federated Investors Incorporated Pa invested 0% in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) for 58,276 shares. 44,600 are held by Eulav Asset Mgmt.

