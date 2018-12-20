Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) had a decrease of 12.72% in short interest. PLD’s SI was 7.04 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its down 12.72% from 8.06 million shares previously. With 2.22 million avg volume, 3 days are for Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)’s short sellers to cover PLD’s short positions. The SI to Prologis Inc’s float is 1.33%. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $59.71. About 1.56 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 0.18% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – PLD CFO:PROLOGIS MAY CAPTURE 50% OF DCT’S HISTORICAL VOLUME; 29/04/2018 – Prologis, DCT Transaction Expected to Close in the 3Q of 2018; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Prologis Raises Earnings Outlook — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC SEES 2018 EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE $2.50 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – ProLogis Property Mexico 1Q FFO 4.58c/Shr; 16/04/2018 – Prologis Inc expected to post earnings of 35 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/05/2018 – The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of an Investigation into DCT Industrial Trust Inc. in Connection with the Sale of the Company to Prologis, Inc; 29/04/2018 – Prologis to Buy DCT Industrial Trust for $8.4 Billion

Davidson Investment Advisors increased Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) stake by 2.5% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davidson Investment Advisors acquired 7,935 shares as Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD)’s stock declined 6.92%. The Davidson Investment Advisors holds 324,929 shares with $25.09 million value, up from 316,994 last quarter. Gilead Sciences Inc now has $82.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $63.68. About 6.36M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 7.19% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 15/03/2018 – STAT Plus: HHS is urged to investigate a Gilead hepatitis C patent for failing to disclose federal funding; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-Infected With; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES – U.S. FDA HAS APPROVED ONCE-DAILY ORAL TRUVADA TO REDUCE RISK OF SEXUALLY ACQUIRED HIV-1 IN AT-RISK ADOLESCENTS; 21/03/2018 – FOCUS-GlaxoSmithKline prescribes commercial reboot for pharma division; 31/05/2018 – ACR20 80 — not too shabby: Gilead and Galapagos bag promising PhII data for star immunology drug filgotinib – boosting late-stage focus $GILD $GLPG; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 09/04/2018 – POLL: Which of the recent large cell/gene therapy deals will work out best for the acquirer? $NVS $AVXS $CELG $GILD; 12/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Will this experimental hepatitis C treatment break Gilead’s grip on middle-income countries?; 31/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Coverage Assumed by PiperJaffray at Overweight

More important recent Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Kevin Kelly’s Prologis Trade (NYSE:PLD) – Benzinga” on December 05, 2018, also Benzinga.com published article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 18, 2018 – Benzinga”, Gurufocus.com published: “Prologis to Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results January 22, 2019 – GuruFocus.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) was released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Great Stocks for Your IRA – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Prologis Inc. is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $39.41 billion. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe. It has a 24.41 P/E ratio. The firm engages in the ownership, development, management, and leasing of industrial distribution and retail properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.4 in 2018 Q3. Its up 1.14, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 40 investors sold Prologis, Inc. shares while 100 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 569.42 million shares or 16.65% more from 488.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3,371 were reported by Qcm Cayman Ltd. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited has 0.05% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 4,573 shares. Pacific Heights Asset Management Limited Com holds 1.12% or 150,000 shares. Swedbank holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 2.33M shares. Parkside National Bank & Trust, a Missouri-based fund reported 366 shares. Ent Financial Serv has invested 0.01% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Kentucky Retirement reported 41,175 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 446,772 shares. Amp Capital Invsts Ltd holds 1.2% or 3.33M shares. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0.05% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). New York-based Intl Gp has invested 0.06% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Fmr Lc stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Rampart Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). The Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.09% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Among 3 analysts covering Prologis (NYSE:PLD), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Prologis had 4 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Buy” on Tuesday, December 18. As per Friday, August 24, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The stock of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Barclays Capital. Bank of America maintained the shares of PLD in report on Monday, September 10 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Raymond James: Gilead In NASH For The Long Haul (NASDAQ:GILD) – Benzinga” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Value Investors Consider Gilead (GILD) Stock Now? – Nasdaq” published on November 21, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stock Moves -0.69%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 13, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Scholar Rock teams up with Gilead in fibrotic diseases in partnership valued as high as $1.5B – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 19, 2018.

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $18.19 million activity. 50,000 Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) shares with value of $3.71 million were sold by MARTIN JOHN C.

Among 5 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 7 analyst reports since June 28, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Thursday, July 26 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The company was downgraded on Friday, October 26 by PiperJaffray. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Friday, October 26 by Raymond James.