Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,025 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97M, down from 235,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $49.81. About 2.34M shares traded or 54.68% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – QTRLY PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES C$556 MLN VS VS C$500 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 15/03/2018 – TD Bank Gets Bragging Rights for Canada’s Largest Corporate Bond; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community; 22/05/2018 – Walter E. Smithe Furniture & Design Selects TD Bank as New Financing Partner; 23/03/2018 – Toronto-Dominion Bank Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – TD BANK: ADJ EQUITY IN NET IN TD AMERITRADE ABOUT C$191M; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q U.S. Retail Net C$979M, up 16%; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Family Management Corp increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 273.47% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Family Management Corp bought 13,124 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The hedge fund held 17,923 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.95 million, up from 4,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Family Management Corp who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $383.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $133.4. About 40.09 million shares traded or 54.53% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 01/05/2018 – Larger companies will have the ability to send and receive messages with people on the WhatsApp platform, says Facebook’s David Marcus; 13/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Facebook is aiming to launch a news section for its Watch platform this summer and is testing different vide; 09/03/2018 – MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL AND FACEBOOK PARTNER TO DEBUT EXCLUSIVE NATIONAL WEEKLY GAME PACKAGE IN 2018; 04/04/2018 – Rep. Walden: Greg Walden Announces Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Will Testify April 11th; 04/04/2018 – FB: EVENTS, GROUPS APIS WON’T BE AVAILABLE TO NEW DEVELOPERS; 05/04/2018 – EU, Facebook Arranging `High-Level Contacts’ Over Data Scandal; 11/04/2018 – Facebook Drops Opposition To Consumer-privacy Measure In California — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – FACEBOOK FB.O CTO SAYS ON DISCOVERING GSR DATA CONCERNS, ALSO CONTACTED A RESEARCHER AT THE UNIVERSITY OF TORONTO AND CHRISTOPHER WYLIE’S COMPANY, IN ADDITION TO GSR AND CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 25/04/2018 – Facebook Inc. vs Skky LLC | FWD Entered | 04/25/2018; 24/05/2018 – Watch Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg speak at Viva Tech 2018 as concerns over data protection heighten

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $110 target in Thursday, July 30 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 2 by Canaccord Genuity. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, July 30 report. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse on Tuesday, March 20. Bank of America maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Monday, January 8. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $230.0 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, November 2. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $220 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Friday, October 12 with “Overweight” rating. UBS maintained the shares of FB in report on Thursday, April 28 with “Buy” rating. Oppenheimer maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) rating on Thursday, April 28. Oppenheimer has “Outperform” rating and $140 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 28 by Evercore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 123 investors sold FB shares while 598 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 661 raised stakes. 1.61 billion shares or 3.39% less from 1.66 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pinnacle Wealth Advisory Grp Inc Lc owns 5,677 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2,125 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 0.27% stake. General American Invsts Com Inc holds 86,000 shares or 1.22% of its portfolio. Twin Tree Management LP reported 0.03% stake. 10 holds 0.08% or 2,048 shares in its portfolio. Canandaigua Bancshares Trust Co invested 0.63% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). The New York-based Allen Ltd has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Salzhauer Michael reported 0.19% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 1.21% or 19,999 shares in its portfolio. Kentucky-based Atlas Browninc has invested 0.52% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.5% or 5,317 shares. Omers Administration holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 36,300 shares. Essex Fincl Services Inc invested 0.9% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Co has invested 1.64% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 75 sales for $1.73 billion activity. Zuckerberg Mark sold $96.07 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Wednesday, June 20. Stretch Colin sold 750 shares worth $151,815. $7.75M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Monday, December 10. 38,085 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $6.33 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd. 2,268 shares were sold by Taylor Susan J.S., worth $308,017. $392,937 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by FISCHER DAVID B..

Davis-Rea Ltd, which manages about $176.81M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) by 25,578 shares to 153,738 shares, valued at $9.16M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) by 18,055 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,874 shares, and has risen its stake in Algonquin Pwr & Utilities.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 13, the company rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Friday, August 28 by Scotia Capital. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Monday, August 31. IBC downgraded the stock to “Sector Performer” rating in Friday, August 26 report. As per Tuesday, January 30, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 21 to “Neutral”. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 3 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, November 1 by Bank of America. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, May 23 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 earnings per share, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 9.73 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.