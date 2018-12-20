Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. Series A (LTRPA) by 10.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 46,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.52% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 411,810 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.12 million, down from 458,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Liberty Tripadvisor Holdings Inc. Series A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.87. About 576,945 shares traded or 9.71% up from the average. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) has risen 98.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 98.82% the S&P500. Some Historical LTRPA News: 10/04/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings to Conduct Quarterly Q&A Conference Call; 23/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc TE, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPB); 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q NET REV. $378M; 09/05/2018 – LIBERTY TRIPADVISOR 1Q LOSS/SHR 41C; 15/05/2018 – Indaba Capital Management Buys 2.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor; 16/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Discount Too Wide: Value Investors Club Post; 20/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Acquires Bokun, Leading Software Provider, To Bring Experiences Sector Further Online; 25/05/2018 – Liberty TripAdvisor Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc Cl, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LTRPA); 11/05/2018 – Macquarie Invest Business Trust Buys Into Liberty TripAdvisor

Mrj Capital Inc increased its stake in Agilent Techn Inc (A) by 24.59% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mrj Capital Inc bought 12,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.92% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 65,624 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.63 million, up from 52,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mrj Capital Inc who had been investing in Agilent Techn Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $66.83. About 2.85 million shares traded or 2.73% up from the average. Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) has risen 5.82% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.82% the S&P500. Some Historical A News: 03/04/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY LASERGEN, FOR $105M; 24/04/2018 – Agilent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMA – CO, AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES ENTERED MANUFACTURING SERVICES AGREEMENT PROVIDING FOR SUPPLY OF PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE BY AGILENT; 02/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE LAB INFORMATICS WITH PURCHASE O; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT 2Q ADJ EPS 65C, EST. 64C; 14/05/2018 – AGILENT TECHNOLOGIES INC A.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.70, REV VIEW $4.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/03/2018 – Agilent: AATI Provides Capillary Electrophoresis-Based Technology for Analysis of Molecules; 30/05/2018 – Agilent: Deal Enables Complete Workflow Solutions Across Agilent’s Instrument Platforms; 06/03/2018 Agilent Wins Security Innovation Award; 18/04/2018 – AGILENT FILES 2ND CIVIL ACTION TO PROTECT INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY

Mrj Capital Inc, which manages about $185.27 million and $182.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wyndham Destinations (NYSE:WYN) by 21,359 shares to 5,900 shares, valued at $255,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eastman Chem Co (NYSE:EMN) by 6,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,485 shares, and cut its stake in Ford Motor Co (NYSE:F).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.17, from 0.88 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 36 investors sold A shares while 186 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 255.34 million shares or 2.22% less from 261.14 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Asset Management Inc reported 29,911 shares stake. Assetmark reported 0% stake. Tdam Usa reported 3,383 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,969 shares. Reilly Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 239 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Kentucky Retirement Trust Fund holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,022 shares. 222,138 were reported by Natixis. Fosun Int Limited stated it has 10,160 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 1,303 were reported by Huntington Financial Bank. Synovus Fincl owns 1,063 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) for 6,248 shares. Duncker Streett & Inc reported 1,400 shares stake. Victory Mngmt Inc has invested 0.06% in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A). Trustmark Bankshares Tru Department accumulated 700 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive. Agilent Technologies had 64 analyst reports since August 14, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, January 18 by Robert W. Baird. On Wednesday, December 20 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, January 7 by Cowen & Co. Cowen & Co maintained Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) on Wednesday, September 27 with “Hold” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, December 9 to “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, July 5 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, March 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy” on Friday, June 8. JP Morgan maintained the shares of A in report on Thursday, February 15 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by BTIG Research with “Buy” on Thursday, August 18.

Since September 11, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 6 sales for $3.85 million activity. Gonsalves Rodney had sold 1,500 shares worth $106,590 on Wednesday, November 28. $197,294 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares were sold by CLARK PAUL N. Grau Dominique also sold $658,748 worth of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares. The insider McMullen Michael R. sold 15,923 shares worth $1.17M.

Among 3 analysts covering Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Liberty TripAdvisor had 4 analyst reports since November 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, November 6 the stock rating was downgraded by Guggenheim to “Neutral”. The company was initiated on Wednesday, January 18 by Miller Tabak. Guggenheim downgraded the shares of LTRPA in report on Friday, May 25 to “Sell” rating.