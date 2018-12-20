Davis Selected Advisers decreased Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR) stake by 42.4% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Davis Selected Advisers sold 64,725 shares as Extra Space Storage Inc. (EXR)’s stock rose 7.45%. The Davis Selected Advisers holds 87,937 shares with $7.62 million value, down from 152,662 last quarter. Extra Space Storage Inc. now has $12.26 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 506,221 shares traded. Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has risen 14.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.58% the S&P500. Some Historical EXR News: 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Inc. Announces A 10.3% Increase To Quarterly Common Dividend; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY CORE FFO/SHR $4.57 TO $4.66; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE RAISES DIVIDEND 10.3%; 24/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Raises Dividend to 86c; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage Sees 2018 FFO $4.53/Shr-FFO $4.62/Shr; 01/05/2018 – Extra Space Storage 1Q EPS 70c; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ $1.09, EST. $1.09; 08/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $92 FROM $86; 24/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC EXR.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.86/SHR; 01/05/2018 – EXTRA SPACE SEES FY FFO/SHR $4.53 TO $4.62

Among 8 analysts covering Invesco (NYSE:IVZ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 38% are positive. Invesco had 17 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank on Friday, November 16 with “Buy”. Wood downgraded the shares of IVZ in report on Friday, July 13 to “Market Perform” rating. On Friday, July 27 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Monday, October 8. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 2. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Friday, July 27. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, December 3 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, October 11 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, September 27. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of IVZ in report on Friday, October 19 with “Overweight” rating. See Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) latest ratings:

04/12/2018 Broker: Wells Fargo Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $27 New Target: $22 Downgrade

03/12/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $25 New Target: $23 Maintain

16/11/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $27 New Target: $25 Maintain

14/11/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $28 New Target: $22 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Barclays Capital Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $29 New Target: $25 Maintain

19/10/2018 Broker: Credit Suisse Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

11/10/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $30 New Target: $27 Maintain

09/10/2018 Broker: Morgan Stanley Old Rating: Equal-Weight New Rating: Equal-Weight Old Target: $29 New Target: $28 Maintain

08/10/2018 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $26 New Target: $24 Maintain

27/09/2018 Broker: Deutsche Bank Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $29 New Target: $30 Maintain

Davis Selected Advisers increased Adient Plc stake by 351,899 shares to 11.31M valued at $444.47M in 2018Q3. It also upped Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) stake by 42,389 shares and now owns 533,227 shares. Baidu Inc. Class A Adr (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

Analysts await Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to report earnings on February, 19. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, up 7.14% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.12 per share. EXR’s profit will be $158.57 million for 19.32 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Extra Space Storage Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Extra Space Storage had 4 analyst reports since July 12, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird. On Thursday, July 12 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, July 16. The stock of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, October 5 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.22, from 0.96 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold EXR shares while 127 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 121.91 million shares or 1.90% less from 124.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Quantbot Technologies LP accumulated 22,169 shares. Campbell Co Invest Adviser Limited Liability Company owns 4,030 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. 10,381 were reported by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt. Focused Wealth Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,850 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pggm Invs, a Netherlands-based fund reported 754,000 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust owns 52 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Holdg Pcl has invested 0.01% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Tru Company Of Vermont owns 79 shares. Sandy Spring Savings Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). California-based Sand Hill Glob Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Highstreet Asset reported 8,888 shares. New York-based Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.02% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). The France-based Tobam has invested 2.39% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv invested 0.05% in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR). Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) for 1.43 million shares.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $487,459 activity. The insider OVERTURF JAMES sold $76,728.

The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 4.43M shares traded. Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) has declined 51.93% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.93% the S&P500. Some Historical IVZ News: 24/04/2018 – Invesco Asia Trust Plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 27/05/2018 – Invesco Perpetual calls for sacking of trust board members; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Euro Stoxx HD LV Fd: Net Asset Value(s); 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Net $253.9M; 26/04/2018 – Invesco 1Q Long-Term Net Inflows $300M; 09/04/2018 – Invesco’s $39 Billion Deal, Fee Cuts Solidify Spot in ETF Limbo; 03/04/2018 – REG-Invesco Perp Enh Inc: Correction : Statement re Inside Information; 03/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Ltd. : Form 8 (OPD) Horizon Discovery Plc; 10/04/2018 – INVESCO LTD – PRELIMINARY AVERAGE TOTAL AUM FOR QUARTER THROUGH MARCH 31 WERE $951.3 BLN; 29/05/2018 – REG-Invesco Inc Grth Tst: Statement re Inside Information

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 50 investors sold Invesco Ltd. shares while 153 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 157 raised stakes. 308.00 million shares or 1.69% more from 302.89 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.11% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 110 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.01% in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Limited owns 23,500 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. 173,681 were reported by Amer Intl Gru. Fin Counselors Inc reported 0.32% stake. 62,484 were accumulated by Dnb Asset Management As. Shell Asset Management reported 29,702 shares. Moreover, Archford Strategies Ltd Liability Company has 0.34% invested in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) for 40,373 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 33,020 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Gator Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.69% of its portfolio in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ). Strs Ohio owns 132,000 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Waters Parkerson Ltd Company stated it has 39,880 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communications Limited reported 22,299 shares. First Amer Commercial Bank owns 15,111 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, firms, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It has a 5.68 P/E ratio. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios.

