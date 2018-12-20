Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Fidelity Natl Information Sv (FIS) by 16.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought 10,316 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,137 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.76M, up from 60,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank who had been investing in Fidelity Natl Information Sv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $99.56. About 968,905 shares traded. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) has risen 10.23% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FIS News: 01/05/2018 – Fidelity National: Raises full-Yr EPS Guidance; 29/03/2018 – CNH Industrial Capital Chooses FIS Technology Platform to Manage Commercial Contract and Lease Portfolios; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National: Martire to Pursue Other Interests; 09/04/2018 – Fidelity National Information Chairman Frank Martire to Retire; 05/03/2018 Fidelity National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 09/03/2018 – FIS Wins Awards for Sales, Customer Service and Business Process Outsourcing; 03/05/2018 – Ten Startup Companies Selected for 2018 VC FinTech Accelerator Program Sponsored by FIS; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Fidelity National Info Services’ Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 18/04/2018 – FIS Connects Three Australian Financial Institutions to Real-time Payments Platform

Financial Engines Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Davita Inc (DVA) by 17.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Engines Advisors Llc sold 7,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,908 shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.50 million, down from 42,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Engines Advisors Llc who had been investing in Davita Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.69% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $51.41. About 1.79M shares traded. DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) has declined 13.60% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.60% the S&P500. Some Historical DVA News: 12/04/2018 – DaVita Certified as Freedom-Centered Workplace by WorldBlu; 03/05/2018 – DaVita 1Q EPS 98c; 24/04/2018 – Adeptus Health Appoints LeAnne Zumwalt to its Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 DaVita Celebrates National Nutrition Month with Online Kidney Diet Re; 17/04/2018 – MOODY’S: HEALTHCARE QUARTERLY LOOKS AT CREDIT IMPACT OF PLANNED MERGERS IN US HEALTHCARE; 03/05/2018 – DAVITA INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $2.85 BLN VS. $2.63 BLN; 23/04/2018 – DaVita Recognized as a LearningElite Company by Chief Learning Officer Magazine; 08/03/2018 – DaVita Hosts Panel to Promote Women’s Health and Empowerment on World Kidney Day; 09/04/2018 – National Kidney Foundation features DaVita Clinical Research Results at 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings; 14/03/2018 – DaVita Kidney Care Recognizes Its Dietitians on Registered Dietitian Nutritionist Day

Among 24 analysts covering Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS), 22 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Fidelity National Information Services had 74 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Friday, March 23. The rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy” on Tuesday, October 31. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $96 target in Monday, September 26 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, November 9. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, August 3. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 7 by Robert W. Baird. Guggenheim maintained Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, February 6. Guggenheim has “Buy” rating and $104.0 target. Goldman Sachs upgraded Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) rating on Tuesday, December 11. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $128 target. The stock of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12. As per Friday, October 7, the company rating was initiated by Cantor Fitzgerald.

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank, which manages about $11.78 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 60,142 shares to 112,423 shares, valued at $702,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 16,622 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,725 shares, and cut its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.13, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 22 investors sold FIS shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 279.20 million shares or 0.68% less from 281.11 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shine Inv Advisory Svcs Incorporated stated it has 667 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. First Amer Fincl Bank owns 0.4% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 53,341 shares. Dubuque Bank & Trust And Tru reported 0% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). West Oak Capital Ltd Company owns 14,600 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Hldg Incorporated owns 274,489 shares. Synovus Corp owns 0.01% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 5,022 shares. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 94,119 shares. 71,589 were reported by Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Com. Oarsman Capital stated it has 0.1% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Finemark Fincl Bank Trust stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Da Davidson & stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Howe And Rusling has invested 0.75% in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS). Cannell Peter B holds 0.96% or 248,100 shares. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.08% invested in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) for 151,638 shares. 4,081 are held by Cibc Incorporated.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 sales for $7.02 million activity. On Thursday, September 20 the insider Stallings James B JR sold $200,304. Shares for $2.61 million were sold by JAMES STEPHAN A on Wednesday, September 19. $1.91M worth of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) was sold by HUNT DAVID K on Thursday, August 16. The insider THOMPSON KATHLEEN T sold 9,506 shares worth $1.02 million.

Financial Engines Advisors Llc, which manages about $88.20B and $5.24 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR) by 6,015 shares to 37,194 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Series Trust (SLYG) by 193,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHO).

Analysts await DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 3.26% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.92 per share. DVA’s profit will be $147.72 million for 14.44 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by DaVita Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 58.93% EPS growth.

Among 15 analysts covering DaVita (NYSE:DVA), 6 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. DaVita had 47 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James upgraded DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) on Tuesday, September 20 to “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, December 13 by Robert W. Baird. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, December 20 report. JP Morgan maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $75 target in Tuesday, August 9 report. As per Friday, May 26, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Neutral” on Thursday, September 13. The firm has “Hold” rating by SunTrust given on Friday, October 13. On Monday, November 13 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold”. Bank of America upgraded the shares of DVA in report on Thursday, January 4 to “Buy” rating. Bank of America downgraded the shares of DVA in report on Tuesday, September 6 to “Neutral” rating.