Dean Capital Management increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp (FFBC) by 18.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Capital Management bought 13,860 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 87,330 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.59M, up from 73,470 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Capital Management who had been investing in First Financial Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.19% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.04. About 50,294 shares traded. First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has declined 8.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical FFBC News: 24/05/2018 – BNY Mellon First Bank to Offer Request for Payment Messaging Capabilities on The Clearing House’s Real-Time Payments Network; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH-TO USE PORTION OF PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO FUND PENDING ACQUISITIONS OF FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN COLORADO, INTERSTATE CAPITAL CORP; 26/03/2018 – First Financial CEO Sees ‘Good First Step’ on Dodd-Frank (Video); 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS A BAA2 RATING TO FIRST NATIONAL OF NEBRASKA’S SUBORDINATED DEBT AND AFFIRMS SUBSIDIARY FIRST NATIONAL BANK OF OMAHA’S RATINGS (DEPOSITS AT A2); OUTLOOK REMAINS STABLE; 13/03/2018 – First Bank & Trust Company Participates in VBA Bank Day Scholarship Program: Virginia High School Seniors Will Shadow Bankers for a Chance to Win College Scholarship Money; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP – TRANSACTIONS BEEN UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED BY BOARDS OF TRIUMPH BANCORP, FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO AND SOUTHERN COLORADO CORP; 21/03/2018 – FIRST BANK SEES AFRICA UNITS PROFIT CONTRIBUTION 10% IN 5 YEARS; 16/05/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: EXCLUSIVE: First Financial names lead independent director; 09/04/2018 – TRIUMPH BANCORP TO BUY FIRST BANCORP OF DURANGO, SOUTHERN CO,; 29/05/2018 – First Financial Bancorp Completes Final Step in Strategic Merger

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Goldcorp Inc (GG) by 94.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd sold 258,574 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,118 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $164,000, down from 274,692 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd who had been investing in Goldcorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.34B market cap company. The stock increased 3.36% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $9.54. About 2.15 million shares traded. Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has declined 20.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.38% the S&P500.

Gulf International Bank Uk Ltd, which manages about $8.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Textroninc (NYSE:TXT) by 70,000 shares to 90,352 shares, valued at $6.46 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gendynamics (NYSE:GD) by 1,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,029 shares, and has risen its stake in Redhatinc (NYSE:RHT).

More recent Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Goldcorp announces first gold at PeÃ±asquito’s pyrite leach project – Seeking Alpha” on November 29, 2018. Also Streetinsider.com published the news titled: “CIBC Transfers Coverage on Goldcorp Inc (G:CN) (GG), Downgrades to Neutral – StreetInsider.com” on December 17, 2018. Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Newmark Group, Amphenol, First American Financial, Union Pacific, Campbell Soup, and Goldcorp â€” Research Highlights Growth, Revenue, and Consolidated Results – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 10, 2018 was also an interesting one.

Among 22 analysts covering Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Goldcorp Inc. had 70 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) on Wednesday, January 13 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, October 26 to “Outperform”. The stock of Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 25 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by Credit Suisse given on Monday, January 15. The rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright on Monday, September 25 with “Buy”. Citigroup initiated the stock with “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, August 2 report. Goldman Sachs downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $16 target in Wednesday, May 11 report. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, December 19 by BMO Capital Markets. Jefferies maintained the shares of GG in report on Thursday, July 14 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) on Tuesday, June 20 with “Hold” rating.

Analysts await Goldcorp Inc. (NYSE:GG) to report earnings on February, 13. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 70.00% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.1 per share. GG’s profit will be $26.21 million for 79.50 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.08 actual EPS reported by Goldcorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -137.50% EPS growth.

Dean Capital Management, which manages about $555.00M and $142.15 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Brady Corp (NYSE:BRC) by 65,203 shares to 15,977 shares, valued at $699,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD) by 10,353 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,292 shares, and cut its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son Inc (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2018 Q3. Its down 2.29, from 3.37 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 13 investors sold FFBC shares while 65 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 71.12 million shares or 49.97% less from 142.15 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Clearbridge Invs Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 111,871 shares in its portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 0.06% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insurance The has invested 0.05% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Parkside Fin Savings Bank has 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 57 shares. Capital Mngmt Assoc has 15,000 shares. Principal Gru Inc reported 799,434 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 66,360 shares. Blackrock accumulated 13.99 million shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Geode Capital Management Lc accumulated 0.01% or 1.04 million shares. Panagora Asset Management stated it has 0.02% in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC). Aristotle Capital Boston Limited holds 0.94% or 430,880 shares. 2.36M are held by Vaughan Nelson Invest Management Ltd Partnership. Mutual Of America Cap owns 0% invested in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) for 1,866 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering First Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:FFBC), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 23% are positive. First Financial Bancorp had 45 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Tuesday, January 26 to “Buy”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 23 by Barclays Capital. On Friday, January 19 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Sandler O’Neill. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 7 by RBC Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, October 20 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32.0 target in Thursday, December 21 report. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, September 7 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 23 by Piper Jaffray.