December 19-20 was a bad day for Boolberry (BBR) after -0.31% drop

Boolberry (BBR) had a bad 24 hours as the crypto declined $-0.00150736399999996 or -0.31% trading at $0.492154346. According to Global Cryptocoin Experts, Boolberry (BBR) eyes $0.5413697806 target on the road to $1.20480277282764. BBR last traded at BTCAlpha exchange. It had high of $0.5275774 and low of $0.491777505 for December 19-20. The open was $0.49366171.

Boolberry (BBR) is down -35.95% in the last 30 days from $0.7684 per coin. Its up 0.00% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.00 (non existent) and the annual trend is up. 200 days ago BBR traded at $0.00 (non existent). Boolberry maximum coins available are 18.45M. BBR uses X11 algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 17/05/2014.

Boolberry is a wild Keccak algorithm PoW crypto coin. The block interval, or target, is set to 120 seconds. The total number of coins is limited to approximately 18.5 million and the block reward reduces in a variable manner with shortening time spans between reductions.