December 19-20 was a bad day for CryptoBullion (CBX) after -14.00% decline

It was bad day for CryptoBullion (CBX), as it declined by $-0.073932768 or -14.00%, touching $0.454158432. Global Crypto Analysts believe that CryptoBullion (CBX) is looking for the $0.4995742752 goal. According to 3 analysts could reach $0.81549669926711. The highest price was $0.5280912 and lowest of $0.454158432 for December 19-20. The open was $0.5280912. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange.

For a month, CryptoBullion (CBX) tokens went down -42.53% from $0.7902 for coin. For 100 days CBX is down -74.20% from $1.76. It traded at $1.71 200 days ago. CryptoBullion (CBX) has 1.02M coins mined with the market cap $465,486. It has 1.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 28/06/2013. The Crypto CBX has PoW/PoS proof type and operates under Scrypt algorithm.

Crypto Bullion (CB) it is the virtual Precious Metal. A Next Generation of Crypto. This is a PoW + PoS scrypt altcoin – a virtual commodity-currency, based on Peercoin.