December 19-20 was a good day for Karbo (KRB) after 2.24% move up

It was good day for Karbo (KRB), as it jumped by $0.0014334778 or 2.24%, touching $0.0655627478. Top Cryptocoin Analysts believe that Karbo (KRB) is looking for the $0.07211902258 goal. According to 4 analysts could reach $0.19555642152456. The highest price was $0.0658645326 and lowest of $0.0632616387 for December 19-20. The open was $0.06412927. It last traded at Cryptopia exchange. Aproximately 185 KRB worth $12 was traded.

For a month, Karbo (KRB) tokens went up 27.26% from $0.05152 for coin. For 100 days KRB is down -57.45% from $0.1541. It traded at $0.5908 200 days ago. Karbo (KRB) has 6.89 million coins mined with the market cap $452,039. It has 10.00M coins in circulation. It was founded on 30/05/2016. The Crypto KRB has PoW proof type and operates under CryptoNight algorithm.

Karbo is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency that uses the cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was created as a national cryptocurrency for the Ukranian community