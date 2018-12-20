Bulldog Investors Llc decreased its stake in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & (DEX) by 15.54% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bulldog Investors Llc sold 106,741 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.56% with the market. The hedge fund held 580,180 shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.50 million, down from 686,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bulldog Investors Llc who had been investing in Delaware Enhanced Gbl Div & for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $8.64. About 68,574 shares traded. Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) has declined 23.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.96% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.8 in Q3 2018. Its up 1.41, from 0.39 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 2 investors sold DEX shares while 8 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 10 raised stakes. 7.43 million shares or 5.74% more from 7.03 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 82,781 shares. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management reported 44,372 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners reported 2,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bulldog Investors Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 580,180 shares or 1.92% of the stock. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 174,955 shares. Thompson Davis And Inc accumulated 4,189 shares. Saba Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 2.03 million shares. Raymond James & holds 109,348 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 0% invested in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) for 17,081 shares. State Bank Of America Corporation De invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% or 345,914 shares. The Virginia-based Bb&T Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX). Sit Invest Assoc Inc accumulated 947,561 shares. 734 are held by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Citigroup Inc owns 26,401 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “BlackBerry and Samsung Collaborate on Enhanced Digital Transformation Solutions – GlobeNewswire” on June 27, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Shareholders Re-Elect Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s Board of Trustees and Reject Hedge Fund’s Proposal at Annual Meeting – Business Wire” published on August 22, 2018, Stockhouse.com published: “Statement Pursuant to Section 19(a) of the Investment Company Act of 1940: DEX – Stockhouse” on November 30, 2018. More interesting news about Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Janus Henderson appoints Michael C. Ho, PhD as Global Head of Multi-Asset and Alternatives – PRNewswire” published on December 05, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Announces Final Results of Tender Offer – Business Wire” with publication date: November 02, 2018.

Rivernorth Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.15B and $1.20 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tortoise Energy Infra Corp (NYSE:TYG) by 45,553 shares to 73,841 shares, valued at $1.99M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Garrison Cap Inc (NASDAQ:GARS) by 48,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Western Asset Emrg Mkt Debt (ESD).

