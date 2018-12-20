Delta Asset Management Llc increased Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) stake by 1.03% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Delta Asset Management Llc acquired 3,350 shares as Lowes Cos Inc (LOW)’s stock declined 20.43%. The Delta Asset Management Llc holds 329,665 shares with $37.85M value, up from 326,315 last quarter. Lowes Cos Inc now has $72.53B valuation. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $90.33. About 5.19M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 6.94% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.94% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 24/04/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – GE LIGHTING WILL BECOME ONLY NATIONWIDE SUPPLIER TO LOWE’S U.S. CONSUMER RETAIL OUTLETS FOR LIGHT BULBS; 26/03/2018 – Lowe’s CEO Robert Niblock To Retire Once Successor Found — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Lowe’s bans paint strippers after protest campaign; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s: Encouraged by Strong Sales in May; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S SAYS ENCOURAGED BY STRONG SALES MOMENTUM SEEN AS WEATHER IMPROVED- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – Lowe’s Reports 3% Net Sales Increase; Comparable Sales Fall Short of Expectations — Earnings Review; 06/03/2018 – LOWE: TRUMP TARIFF PROPOSAL COULD TURN BADLY IF ESCALATES; 22/05/2018 – JCPenney CEO Leaves for Lowe’s (Video); 23/05/2018 – RBA GOVERNOR PHILIP LOWE SPEECH IN SYDNEY: LIVE; 23/05/2018 – LOWE’S: CUSTOMER TRAFFIC IS POSITIVE FOR STORES, WEBSITE

Since August 24, 2018, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $893,828 activity. Shares for $1.80M were sold by CROOM MARSHALL A. WARDELL LISA W also bought $29,407 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, August 24. 10,000 Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) shares with value of $880,200 were bought by ROGERS BRIAN C.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.06, from 0.76 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 31 investors sold LOW shares while 504 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 571.05 million shares or 1.78% less from 581.37 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. First Interstate Bancorp has 83,367 shares. Investment House Limited has 1,800 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Texas-based Bbva Compass Bancorporation has invested 0.38% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Wendell David Associates Incorporated invested in 0.51% or 28,575 shares. 21.88M were reported by Fmr Ltd. Crawford Counsel reported 11,472 shares. Ontario – Canada-based Scotia Inc has invested 0.01% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW). Maverick Limited holds 2.5% in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 1.75 million shares. 6,230 were accumulated by Tru Investment Advsr. First Bank holds 24,663 shares or 0.42% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Service Limited Liability Company holds 0.07% or 40,110 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) for 48,104 shares. Amp Limited owns 665,366 shares or 0.41% of their US portfolio. Buckingham Cap Management Incorporated accumulated 81,047 shares. Hartford Fincl Inc owns 13,030 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio.

Among 14 analysts covering Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Lowe’s Companies had 22 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, July 24 report. Citigroup maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $110 target. PiperJaffray maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, November 21. PiperJaffray has “Neutral” rating and $93 target. As per Wednesday, November 21, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, October 23. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Thursday, August 23. Credit Suisse maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Wednesday, November 21 with “Neutral” rating. On Thursday, August 23 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. Wells Fargo maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Thursday, August 23. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $120 target. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, August 23 with “Outperform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold CBL & Associates Properties, Inc shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 128.33 million shares or 1.84% more from 126.01 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beach Point Mgmt L P owns 106,195 shares. Japan-based Daiwa Secs Grp Inc has invested 0% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Dorsey And Whitney Communication holds 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL) for 20,905 shares. Montag A & Assocs Inc stated it has 65,590 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Shell Asset has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership owns 1.15 million shares for 0% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc has 0% invested in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL). Northern Tru Corp holds 2.99M shares. Schulhoff reported 21,064 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Investment Management Ltd accumulated 11,650 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.01% or 111,170 shares. 673,772 are owned by Advisors Asset. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 4.91M shares. Synovus Financial Corp invested in 0% or 4,000 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.02% in CBL & Associates Properties, Inc (NYSE:CBL).

