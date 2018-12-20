Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd decreased its stake in Metlife Incorporated (MET) by 32.75% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd sold 27,082 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 55,611 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.60 million, down from 82,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $39.35. About 11.10M shares traded or 54.95% up from the average. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has declined 26.13% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.13% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Premiums, Fees, Other Rev $11.04B; 30/05/2018 – Local Economic Outlook Pushes Small Business Optimism to Record High; 02/05/2018 – MetLife 1Q Adj EPS $1.36; 01/05/2018 – MetLife: McCallion Will Join Company’s Executive Group; 26/03/2018 – MetLife Unit Struck $16 Billion in Real Estate Deals Last Year; 14/05/2018 – MEDIA-India’s PNB revives plan to list life cover arm – Economic Times; 03/05/2018 – Christine Angino, Formerly of MetLife, Joins ALTO Real Estate Funds as Vice President of Acquisitions; 01/05/2018 – MetLife Adds Exec VP, Head of Latin America Oscar Schmidt to Executive Group; 07/03/2018 – MOVES-Franklin Templeton, SocGen, Mercuria; 16/04/2018 – Employers and Employees Embrace Automation but Fear Loss of Workplace Humanity

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased its stake in Dexcom Inc (DXCM) by 7.79% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dowling & Yahnke Llc sold 4,899 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.95% with the market. The institutional investor held 57,956 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.29 million, down from 62,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dowling & Yahnke Llc who had been investing in Dexcom Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.01% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $110.06. About 1.38M shares traded. DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) has risen 105.85% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.85% the S&P500. Some Historical DXCM News: 02/05/2018 – DexCom 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 32c; 07/05/2018 – TERUMO, DEXCOM FORM EXCLUSIVE JAPAN SALE PACT FOR CGM; 02/05/2018 – DEXCOM 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 32C, EST. LOSS/SHR 33C; 08/03/2018 – WAVEFORM: PTAB UPHOLDS PATENTS CHALLENGED BY DEXCOM; 28/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC DXCM.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $70; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM INC – EXPECTS TO LAUNCH DEXCOM G6 CGM SYSTEMLATER THIS YEAR; 08/03/2018 – CORRECTED-WAVEFORM TECHNOLOGIES (NOT DEXCOM INC) – PTAB RULED 2 EARLY PATENTS HELD BY WAVEFORM ARE NOT INVALID, BASED ON CHALLENGES BROUGHT BY DEXCOM; 27/03/2018 – DEXCOM G6 ICGM CAN BE USED TO DETERMINE BLOOD GLUCOSE LEVELS; 27/03/2018 – Dexcom Glucose Monitoring System, Dexcom G6, Gets FDA Approval; 29/03/2018 – Alger Spectra Adds DexCom, Cuts CBS, Buys More Facebook

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.03, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 47 investors sold MET shares while 324 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 237 raised stakes. 739.18 million shares or 1.70% less from 751.98 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Palouse Capital Mgmt Incorporated owns 117,997 shares. Hgk Asset Incorporated stated it has 257,893 shares. Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp has 7,087 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System has 0.05% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Argyle Cap Mngmt accumulated 50,725 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company reported 541,167 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Selway Asset Management reported 14,200 shares. Webster State Bank N A holds 7,445 shares. Altavista Wealth Mngmt reported 6,042 shares. Advisory Ltd Liability reported 0.04% in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Meiji Yasuda Life Insur owns 0.1% invested in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) for 17,300 shares. Country Trust Savings Bank reported 76 shares. Bradley Foster & Sargent Ct stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET). Benjamin F Edwards And stated it has 15,039 shares.

More news for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) were recently published by: Businesswire.com, which released: “MetLife Names New Leaders for Japan and EMEA – Business Wire” on December 05, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “MetLife Is Properly Positioned For 2019 – Seeking Alpha” and published on December 17, 2018 is yet another important article.

Analysts await MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.32 earnings per share, up 18.92% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.11 per share. MET’s profit will be $1.30B for 7.45 P/E if the $1.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by MetLife, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.35% negative EPS growth.

Among 19 analysts covering MetLife (NYSE:MET), 9 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 47% are positive. MetLife had 66 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets on Monday, December 17 with “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Sandler O’Neill on Friday, November 10 to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank downgraded the shares of MET in report on Wednesday, July 13 to “Hold” rating. On Monday, July 9 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, August 28. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, June 4. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, March 2. Standpoint Research downgraded MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) on Friday, December 9 to “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, October 9 report. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 12 investors sold DXCM shares while 107 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 84.12 million shares or 4.99% less from 88.54 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ww Investors owns 957,000 shares. Stephens Management Group Incorporated Limited Liability Com invested in 307,326 shares or 0.81% of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.01% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Franklin Resources reported 0.03% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). State Street has 1.15 million shares. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 574,466 shares. Raymond James Service Advsrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 8,162 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) or 77,080 shares. United Automobile Association has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership holds 0% or 52,524 shares in its portfolio. Weiss Multi invested in 38,500 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De has 0.01% invested in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) for 35,160 shares. First Tru Advsr Ltd Partnership invested in 283,132 shares or 0.08% of the stock. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Management Service has invested 1.28% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd reported 0.04% in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM).

Dowling & Yahnke Llc, which manages about $2.91B and $1.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 3,130 shares to 24,387 shares, valued at $2.63M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 28 analysts covering Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM), 21 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Dexcom had 95 analyst reports since August 6, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Thursday, August 2 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 11 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 12 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, November 1 with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 23 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, September 27 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, August 22 by Jefferies. BMO Capital Markets maintained DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) rating on Thursday, May 3. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperformer” rating and $86 target. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 6. On Wednesday, October 4 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Buy”.

More notable recent DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “DexCom (DXCM) Announces Proposed Offering of $750 Million of Convertible Senior Notes – StreetInsider.com” on November 26, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sonar Might Be The Future – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investors Should Bet on DexCom (DXCM) Right Now – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “DexCom Is Priced For Perfection – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Broadridge Financial Solutions, MercadoLibre, Rogers, Ensco plc, Liberty Oilfield Services, and DexCom â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 29, 2018.