Levin Capital Strategies Lp decreased its stake in Diageo P L C (DEO) by 8.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Levin Capital Strategies Lp sold 10,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 115,056 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $16.30M, down from 125,206 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Levin Capital Strategies Lp who had been investing in Diageo P L C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $140.71. About 420,023 shares traded or 13.38% up from the average. Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) has risen 0.09% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.09% the S&P500. Some Historical DEO News: 24/05/2018 – Sale Is Part of Diageo’s Strategy to Shed Non-Core Assets, Focus on Premium Brands; 16/04/2018 – Diageo to pour £150m into Scotch whisky tourism; 27/04/2018 – Diageo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Diageo Gives Consumers A First-Person Perspective Of Binge Drinking Tragedies In Groundbreaking Virtual Reality Series; 21/05/2018 – Diageo Brands Awarded Top Honors for Exceptional Quality and Craftsmanship at 18th Annual San Francisco World Spirits Competition; 30/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Drinks companies bank on an unusual cocktail recipe: less alcohol; 24/05/2018 – Diageo Hires Bankers to Sell U.S.-Focused Spirits Brands–Update; 27/03/2018 – China liquor maker Moutai posts fastest profit growth in six years; 06/03/2018 – Diageo North America Named Among Top Companies for Executive Women; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DIAGEO PLC DGE.L SAYS URSULA BURNS WILL BECOME EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ON AN INTERIM BASIS OF VEON LTD (NOT OF DIAGEO)

Guardian Investment Management increased its stake in Fluor Corp New (FLR) by 34.52% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guardian Investment Management bought 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 37.32% with the market. The institutional investor held 22,600 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.31 million, up from 16,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guardian Investment Management who had been investing in Fluor Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $31.94. About 2.52M shares traded or 80.98% up from the average. Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has declined 27.92% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.92% the S&P500. Some Historical FLR News: 27/04/2018 – Fluor Joint Venture Selected for LNG Canada Project; 30/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS FLUOR ‘A-‘ RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 25/05/2018 – IMPORTANT DEADLINE: Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Against Fluor Corporation; 15/05/2018 – DZ Bank Adds Fluor, Exits Macquarie Infrastructure: 13F; 03/05/2018 – Fluor Sees FY EPS $2.10-EPS $2.50; 14/03/2018 – Fluor Eyes More than $13 Billion in Second-Quarter Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 25/05/2018 – ADVISORY-Dated alert on Fluor’s quarterly share loss withdrawn; 03/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.30 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/05/2018 – FLUOR CORP FLR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES TO BUY FROM UNDERPERFORM – TRADERS; 27/04/2018 – FLUOR – ITS JV PARTNERSHIP WITH JGC SELECTED AS A CONTRACTOR FOR LNG CANADA’S PROPOSED LNG EXPORT FACILITY IN KITIMAT, BRITISH COLUMBIA

Among 27 analysts covering Diageo (NYSE:DEO), 18 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Diageo had 46 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 31. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 27 by Societe Generale. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, July 27 by Jefferies. The rating was upgraded by HSBC to “Buy” on Wednesday, October 26. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Friday, June 29. The rating was upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy” on Monday, June 26. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Thursday, January 11. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 31 by Goldman Sachs. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, October 16 by HSBC.

Levin Capital Strategies Lp, which manages about $8.28 billion and $5.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 237,323 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $67.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Altaba Inc by 7,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Aetna Inc New (NYSE:AET).

Among 23 analysts covering Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 52% are positive. Fluor Corporation had 74 analyst reports since July 31, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $59 target in Thursday, October 18 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, August 13. Vertical Research downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, May 4 report. On Friday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Macquarie Research with “Outperform”. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, December 12 by Goldman Sachs. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.0 target in Tuesday, September 5 report. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, November 4 by Johnson Rice. Robert W. Baird upgraded the stock to “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, January 3 report. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research. The stock of Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 21.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.05, from 0.91 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 40 investors sold FLR shares while 145 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 114.27 million shares or 0.79% less from 115.19 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Signaturefd Lc reported 573 shares. Asset Mngmt accumulated 83,587 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 294,345 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Pacific Heights Asset Management Lc holds 107,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR). 11,935 were accumulated by Asset Mgmt. Barclays Public Limited Com, United Kingdom-based fund reported 237,410 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc accumulated 552,553 shares. 21,067 are held by Raymond James Services Advsr Incorporated. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) for 221,293 shares. Principal Fin Grp Inc invested in 0.01% or 211,430 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership has 809,624 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Johnson Financial Group holds 0% or 42 shares. Synovus Fincl has 0% invested in Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR).