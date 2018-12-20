Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc increased Borgwarner Inc. (BWA) stake by 8.7% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc acquired 728,700 shares as Borgwarner Inc. (BWA)’s stock declined 21.23%. The Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc holds 9.11M shares with $389.69 million value, up from 8.38M last quarter. Borgwarner Inc. now has $7.07 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.92. About 1.28M shares traded. BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has declined 35.02% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BWA News: 29/03/2018 – BorgWarner Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC BWA.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.37, REV VIEW $10.71 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – BORGWARNER INC – EXPECTS SECOND QUARTER 2018 ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH OF 7.0% TO 9.0%; 08/03/2018 Grand Opening: BorgWarner lnaugurates Latest Turbocharger Production Facility in Thailand; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner: Technology Available in Growing Line-Up of Ford Vehicles With 8-Speed Transmissions; 21/05/2018 – BorgWarner to Host Investor Day on September 18, 2018; 27/05/2018 – 2018 Indianapolis 500 Winner Will Power Presented with Borg-Warner Trophy™; 13/03/2018 – BorgWarner’s Latest Eco-Launch™ Stop/start Technology Delivers Quick, Smooth Restarts for Ford FWD Vehicles; 26/04/2018 – BorgWarner Declares Quarterly Dividend

Among 2 analysts covering Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Synergy Pharmaceuticals had 2 analyst reports since October 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) on Friday, October 26 to "Hold" rating. The rating was downgraded by BTIG Research on Friday, October 26 to "Neutral".

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased Worldpay Inc. (Cl A) stake by 706,912 shares to 3.58 million valued at $362.16M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Post Holdings Inc. (NYSE:POST) stake by 84,959 shares and now owns 1.56 million shares. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. BorgWarner had 9 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 30 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, October 12 with “Neutral”. Buckingham Research maintained BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) rating on Wednesday, October 3. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $48 target. As per Wednesday, July 18, the company rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 25 by Goldman Sachs. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, November 14 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, October 23 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.09, from 0.95 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 49 investors sold BWA shares while 154 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 182.43 million shares or 2.27% less from 186.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Janney Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 18,314 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt reported 6,130 shares. Dynamic Mngmt Limited holds 0.33% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 5,792 shares. Ls Investment Advsr Lc reported 8,611 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Brinker Capital Inc owns 7,431 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Commerce The invested in 118,618 shares. Raymond James Tru Na reported 0.02% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) stated it has 0.09% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Macquarie Gp Limited holds 567,169 shares. Rmb Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested 0.07% in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Andra Ap reported 0.1% of its portfolio in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). Shell Asset has 0.01% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) for 15,046 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA). 1832 Asset Management Lp holds 0% or 11,641 shares. Shine Advisory Services reported 645 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Since October 29, 2018, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 insider sales for $1.36 million activity. Shares for $118,590 were bought by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY. 10,003 BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) shares with value of $400,018 were sold by MICHAS ALEXIS P. Shares for $302,534 were sold by STALLKAMP THOMAS T on Wednesday, October 31. $666,166 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was sold by Ericson Brady D on Monday, October 29. $49,882 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was bought by MCWHINNEY DEBORAH D on Thursday, November 1. $158,280 worth of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) was sold by Wiegert Joel.

More recent BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. Also Globenewswire.com published the news titled: “Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within OSI, BorgWarner, Cubic, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Teck Resources, and Gardner Denver â€” New Research Emphasizes Economic Growth – GlobeNewswire” on December 10, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For December 4, 2018 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 04, 2018 was also an interesting one.

The stock decreased 8.66% or $0.0075 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0791. About 12.88 million shares traded or 50.22% up from the average. Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) has declined 80.80% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 80.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SGYP News: 10/05/2018 – SYNERGY CONDUCTING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC BUSINESS DEV OPTIONS; 29/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals to Present New Data at Digestive Disease Week (DDW); 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO DISSOLVES SHARE STAKE IN SYNERGY PHARMACEUTICALS – SEC FILING; 20/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of April 10, 2018; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss $36.1M; 27/03/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Synergy Pharmaceuticals, Inc; 10/05/2018 – Synergy Pharmaceuticals Continues Exploring All Strategic and Business Development Opportunities; 05/03/2018 The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of the Commencement of a Class Action on Behalf of Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc; 15/05/2018 – PAULSON & CO – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Pictet Asset Management Exits Position in Synergy Pharma

More notable recent Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “End Of The Line For Synergy Pharmaceuticals – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Synergy Pharmaceuticals Bankruptcy: SGYP Stock Plummets on Filing – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: SGYP, NBIX, MRNS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Down Over 350 Points; Sophiris Bio Shares Plummet – Nasdaq” published on December 17, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Health Care Sector Update for 12/12/2018: XBIT, SGYP, NBIX, MRNS, JNJ, PFE, MRK, ABT, AMGN – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 12, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 17 investors sold Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares while 31 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 93.74 million shares or 2.70% less from 96.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ameritas has 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP). Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Com accumulated 29,120 shares. Live Your Vision Limited Liability Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP). Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 22,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0% or 12,504 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 26,904 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 10,000 shares. Bank & Trust Of America Corp De owns 49,006 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cheyne Capital Mgmt (Uk) Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 100,000 shares. Wolverine Asset Management Limited Com holds 236,406 shares. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SGYP) for 1.87M shares. Amalgamated State Bank has 14,390 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Lc accumulated 0.02% or 74,991 shares. Victory invested in 15,551 shares or 0% of the stock. Bancorp Of Montreal Can invested in 0% or 28,205 shares.