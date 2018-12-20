Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (DO) by 16.73% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vertex One Asset Management Inc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.90% with the market. The hedge fund held 248,900 shares of the energy company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.98M, down from 298,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vertex One Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 83,797 shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 29.30% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Net $19.3M; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 09/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Maersk likely to shelve plans to list drilling division; 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 19C; 29/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE: JOHN R. BOLTON TO RESIGN FROM BD APRIL 8; 28/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 77.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 37,259 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 10,686 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.79 million, down from 47,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $172.95. About 76,881 shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Expects to Maintain $5B-$7B of Excess Balance Sheet Capacity; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 09/03/2018 – NextEra’s Florida Utility Adds Battery Storage to Solar Farm; 03/04/2018 – FPL lineworkers, management and support staff return to Florida following extensive three-month restoration effort in Puerto Ri; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 25/04/2018 – Siemens in Pacts With NextEra to Repower Wind Turbines in Texas; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy first-quarter 2018 financial results available on company’s website; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS – CONTINUES TO EXPECT A DEC. 31, 2018, RUN RATE FOR ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $1.00 BLN TO $1.15 BLN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03 billion and $1.07B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CIU) by 10,808 shares to 45,026 shares, valued at $2.39M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IXUS) by 6,269 shares in the quarter, for a total of 201,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 18 report. Argus Research maintained NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Friday, August 7 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Howard Weil with “Sector Perform”. As per Monday, January 30, the company rating was upgraded by Deutsche Bank. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 26 by JP Morgan. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $15000 target in Monday, July 31 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Monday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, April 10. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 18 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Sunday, November 5.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 EPS, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82M for 27.90 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.03% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Bb&T reported 0.06% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Moreover, Koshinski Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.06% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 2,650 shares. Tower Bridge Advsrs has 9,579 shares. Moors & Cabot accumulated 20,300 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Lvm Capital Management Ltd Mi reported 0.23% stake. Conning Incorporated owns 13,152 shares. Cwm Ltd reported 3,339 shares. 7,719 were accumulated by Ibm Retirement Fund. Palisade Asset Lc owns 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 1,837 shares. Mitchell Cap Management reported 3,177 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Brinker Incorporated accumulated 0.04% or 7,364 shares. Roanoke Asset Mngmt Corp Ny has 0.44% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 5,905 shares. Shell Asset holds 0.24% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) or 72,646 shares. Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Company holds 18,297 shares.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 insider sales for $24.94 million activity. Another trade for 7,639 shares valued at $1.32 million was made by CUTLER PAUL I on Monday, September 17. 17,000 shares valued at $2.92 million were sold by Silagy Eric E on Wednesday, August 22. Kelliher Joseph T had sold 8,035 shares worth $1.39M on Monday, September 17. Shares for $267,206 were sold by SCHUPP RUDY E. Sieving Charles E also sold $3.55 million worth of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, November 19. 18,000 shares valued at $3.25M were sold by ROBO JAMES L on Thursday, December 6.

Since July 31, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $48,291 activity. $13,882 worth of stock was sold by Kornblau Scott Lee on Friday, September 28.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.73 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.31, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold DO shares while 74 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 140.36 million shares or 2.89% less from 144.53 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. The Massachusetts-based Contravisory Inv has invested 0.05% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Swiss Comml Bank holds 0% or 120,953 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fin reported 33,278 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md accumulated 0% or 111,242 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Co invested in 34,333 shares. Barclays Plc reported 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Motco invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Prudential Financial stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Exane Derivatives invested in 1 shares. Vertex One Asset Inc holds 248,900 shares. Moreover, Fisher Asset Mgmt has 0.02% invested in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) for 879,636 shares. Aperio Ltd Com, California-based fund reported 249,215 shares. Advisory Svcs Net, Georgia-based fund reported 131 shares. Geode Cap Lc reported 654,970 shares stake. Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0% stake.

Analysts await Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) to report earnings on February, 11. They expect $-0.39 EPS, down 680.00% or $0.34 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $-0.26 actual EPS reported by Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% negative EPS growth.

Vertex One Asset Management Inc, which manages about $645.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Social Cap Hedosophia Hldgs by 53,200 shares to 2.82M shares, valued at $28.79M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spectra Energy Partners Lp (NYSE:SEP) by 204,601 shares in the quarter, for a total of 269,563 shares, and has risen its stake in Lasalle Hotel Pptys (NYSE:LHO).