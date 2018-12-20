Imperial Capital have a $140 target price on the stock. The target price means a potential upside of 54.53% from Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG)‘s last close price. This rating was released in an analyst report on Thursday, 20 December.

The stock decreased 3.70% or GBX 0.125 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3.25. About 60,053 shares traded. Firestone Diamonds plc (LON:FDI) has 0.00% since December 20, 2017 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond assets in Lesotho and Botswana. The company has market cap of 17.03 million GBP. The Company’s principal asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also holds 100% interest in the Lahtojoki project in Finland.

Analysts await Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $1.74 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.56 per share. FANG’s profit will be $285.51 million for 13.02 P/E if the $1.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual EPS reported by Diamondback Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.19% EPS growth.

The stock increased 3.04% or $2.67 during the last trading session, reaching $90.6. About 4.55M shares traded or 58.36% up from the average. Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has declined 7.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical FANG News: 10/04/2018 – Diamondback Energy 1Q Production Up More Than 10% From 4Q; 09/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners LP, A Subsidiary Of Diamondback Energy, Inc., Announces Effective Date Of Tax Status Change From Pass-Thr; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK CEO TRAVIS STICE COMMENTS ON 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL SPEND OF $1,300 MLN TO $1,500 MLN; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM FIVE TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 09/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK WILL BE DISCIPLINED WITH ACQUISITION STRATEGY: CEO; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – NARROWING FULL YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO 110.0 – 116.0 MBOE/D; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – DIAMONDBACK EXPECTS TO TURN BETWEEN 170 AND 190 GROSS OPERATED HORIZONTAL WELLS TO PRODUCTION FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 24/04/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY NAMES MELANIE TRENT, MICHAEL HOLLIS TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – DIAMONDBACK ENERGY INC – LOWERING FULL YEAR 2018 LOE GUIDANCE TO $3.75 – $4.50 PER BOE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 36 investors sold Diamondback Energy, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 122 raised stakes. 107.00 million shares or 8.09% more from 98.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mitchell Cap Management holds 13,234 shares. Carlson Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.27% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Reilly Financial Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc Inc owns 867,834 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. International Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 4,081 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 4,880 shares. Andra Ap holds 12,100 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 196,368 shares. Schroder Mgmt has 0% invested in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) for 2,100 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt stated it has 0.02% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 9,900 shares. Focused Wealth reported 1,625 shares stake. Commerce Bankshares owns 2,649 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Fincl Advisors has invested 0.01% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG). Pointstate Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.71% in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG).

Diamondback Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company has market cap of $14.87 billion. The Company’s activities are primarily focused on the Clearfork, Spraberry, Wolfcamp, Cline, Strawn, and Atoka formations. It has a 13.76 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s net acreage position is approximately 105,894 acres in the Permian Basin; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves were 205,457 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

