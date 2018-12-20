Cedar Hill Associates Llc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co Com Disney (DIS) by 283.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cedar Hill Associates Llc bought 29,980 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 40,570 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.74M, up from 10,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cedar Hill Associates Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co Com Disney for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $161.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $108.67. About 1.38M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON AUG. 9, 2017, RUPERT MURDOCH, AND ROBERT IGER MET IN LOS ANGELES; CONSIDERED POSSIBILITY OF STRATEGIC TRANSACTION INVOLVING DISNEY, 21CF; 07/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 18/04/2018 – 21st Century Fox Rejected Higher Offer From Comcast Before Accepting Disney Bid – Filing; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Disney revenue up on ‘Black Panther’; 03/04/2018 – SKY SAYS FOX PROPOSES SKY NEWS RINGFENCING, DIVESTURE TO DISNEY; 15/05/2018 – Anchorage Adds Avaya Holdings, Exits T-Mobile, Cuts Disney: 13F; 19/04/2018 – DOLBY & DISNEY REPORT EXTENDED THEATRICAL PACT; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property

Towle & Co decreased its stake in Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) by 16.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co sold 309,375 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $45.51 million, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in Renewable Energy Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $908.25M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $24.35. About 72,121 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 124.70% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 124.70% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 08/03/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP – SOLD 152.8 MLN TOTAL GALLONS OF FUEL IN QTR, DOWN 1.9 PCT; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 16/05/2018 – Verition Management Buys New 1.9% Position in Renewable Energy; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY 1Q EPS $5.30, EST. 28C (2 EST.); 12/03/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Files Patent for Increased Refrigeration Cycle Efficiency by Using RadMax Two-Phase Expander and Compressor; 11/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M

Among 40 analysts covering The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS), 25 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 13 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2.

Cedar Hill Associates Llc, which manages about $1.20 billion and $444.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl C by 307 shares to 4,307 shares, valued at $5.14 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs Com (NYSE:ABT) by 4,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,848 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc Com (NYSE:TMO).

Since July 2, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 selling transactions for $25.03 million activity. $508,690 worth of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) was sold by WOODFORD BRENT. IGER ROBERT A sold $5.73M worth of stock or 47,733 shares. BRAVERMAN ALAN N sold 140,638 shares worth $15.05M.

Among 4 analysts covering Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.33 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.77, from 1.56 in 2018Q2.

Towle & Co, which manages about $544.94M and $1.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 91,079 shares to 3.60 million shares, valued at $63.10M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tenneco Inc (NYSE:TEN) by 374,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 908,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Trinseo S A (NYSE:TSE).

