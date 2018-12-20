Iron Financial Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iron Financial Llc sold 106,897 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.07% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 3,217 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $376,000, down from 110,114 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iron Financial Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $109.22. About 9.42M shares traded or 12.55% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 6.27% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.27% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 02/05/2018 – FB, DIS: .@CassidyHubbarth discusses the ESPN partnership with Facebook’s Global Strategy and & Investment Lead Adam Berger: FB Anthology combines culture, community and relevance; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of more ‘Avengers’ movies; 03/04/2018 – Opening Quote: Disney’s magical solution for Murdoch Sky deal; 24/04/2018 – DISNEY SEES ‘AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR’ EARN $210M IN OPENING WKND; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – ROKU INC – AVAILABILITY OF ESPN+ THROUGH NEW ESPN CHANNEL ON ROKU PLATFORM; 13/03/2018 – The Walt Disney (DIS) 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders (Transcript); 08/03/2018 – Bob Iger loses symbolic Disney shareholder vote on pay; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY

Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 185.71% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company bought 1,690 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.08% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,600 shares of the health care company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.49M, up from 910 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mitsubishi Ufj Securities Holdings Company who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $10.44 during the last trading session, reaching $471.92. About 363 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 29.79% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ISRG News: 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical 1Q Net $288M; 17/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly profit jumps 59 percent; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.44; 17/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: IBM, ISRG, UAL & more; 23/03/2018 The research center previously created Apple’s Siri and the core technology used by Intuitive Surgical in their da Vinci systems; 18/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL 1Q REV. $848M, EST. $778.5M; 29/05/2018 – INTUITIVE SURGICAL INC ISRG.O – ANNOUNCED TODAY IT HAS BEGUN DIRECT OPERATIONS IN INDIA; 16/04/2018 – Intuitive Surgical Inc expected to post earnings of $2.07 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – INTUITIVE CLIMBS 6% POST-MARKET AS 1Q RESULTS BEAT ESTIMATES

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq" on December 13, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Beats on Q3 Earnings & Revenues – Nasdaq" published on October 19, 2018, Fool.com published: "Stock Market Power Rankings: Microsoft Parties Like Its 2002 – The Motley Fool" on December 02, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.11, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 26 investors sold ISRG shares while 235 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 213 raised stakes. 92.91 million shares or 1.44% less from 94.27 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 35,053 are held by Bender Robert & Assocs. Cornerstone Incorporated stated it has 0.22% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). 410 were accumulated by Nuwave Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa holds 7,140 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi stated it has 0.19% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Ing Groep Nv reported 22,696 shares. Tekla Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corp owns 24,629 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.26% in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Moreover, Cordasco Fincl has 0.26% invested in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG). Adirondack Company holds 12 shares. 7,220 are owned by Janney Cap Management Limited Liability. Qci Asset Management Inc has 125 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gagnon Secs Limited Liability reported 23,239 shares or 3.07% of all its holdings. Churchill Mngmt Corp has 12,577 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio.

Among 23 analysts covering Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG), 17 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. Intuitive Surgical Inc had 91 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 20 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, July 10 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 2 by Citigroup. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Friday, October 20. Bank of America maintained Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) rating on Tuesday, July 17. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $600 target. The rating was maintained by Leerink Swann with “Outperform” on Thursday, January 14. As per Thursday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Tuesday, July 18. The firm has “Under Perform” rating by Northland Capital given on Thursday, July 21.

Since July 24, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 20 selling transactions for $59.70 million activity. Samath Jamie had sold 227 shares worth $123,002. RUBASH MARK J also sold $81,549 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. SMITH LONNIE M sold $121,509 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Wednesday, November 7. Myriam Curet also sold $548,103 worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) shares. $1.12 million worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) was sold by Friedman Michael A on Friday, September 7. 20,000 shares were sold by Rosa David J., worth $10.49M.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.04, from 1.23 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 61 investors sold DIS shares while 549 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 628 raised stakes. 890.89 million shares or 8.78% less from 976.63 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 1,199 are held by Ims Capital. M Holdings Inc reported 0.33% stake. Excalibur Management stated it has 0.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Mercer Advisers Incorporated has 50,434 shares for 3.94% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 202,624 shares. Oakwood Cap Limited Liability Company Ca reported 56,798 shares stake. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 137,411 shares. Riggs Asset Managment Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). The Quebec – Canada-based Jarislowsky Fraser Limited has invested 0.01% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada invested in 1.11% or 130,827 shares. Fort Lp has invested 0.22% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Paloma Prns reported 0.73% stake. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 30,311 shares. Coldstream Mgmt holds 0.34% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 31,628 shares. Gateway Advisers Limited Liability Corp owns 839,936 shares for 0.82% of their portfolio.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: "3 Stocks You Can Keep Forever – The Motley Fool" on December 19, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: "Biggest Box Office Hits of 2018 – The Motley Fool" published on December 08, 2018, Fool.com published: "Here's Why the Best Is Yet to Come for Walt Disney – The Motley Fool" on November 25, 2018.

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on February, 5. They expect $1.66 EPS, down 12.17% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.89 per share. DIS’s profit will be $2.47 billion for 16.45 P/E if the $1.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.16% EPS growth.

Iron Financial Llc, which manages about $2.22B and $148.99M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK) by 32,583 shares to 500,890 shares, valued at $18.13 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 331,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 354,496 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimtabs Etf Tr.