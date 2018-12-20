Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems (CSCO) by 9.37% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc bought 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 73,547 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.58M, up from 67,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $191.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $42.66. About 26.50M shares traded or 5.81% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 21/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 99–TAC-18-49346 Cisco Switches and Transceiver Modules – 36C10B18Q2742; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 23/05/2018 – The U.S. government announced the takedown effort after Cisco Systems early on Wednesday released a report on the hacking campaign that it said targeted devices from Linksys, MikroTik, Netgear, TP-Link and QNAP; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 08/05/2018 – Dimension Data and Cisco Take Anti-Poaching Technology into Africa; 25/04/2018 – Techedge picks Banca Imi, Intermonte and NCTM for STAR IPO; 06/03/2018 – IDG VENTURES INDIA SAYS CISCO INVESTMENTS INVESTS IN IDG’S THIRD FUND; 18/04/2018 – FACTBOX-U.S. companies with exposure to Russia

Meristem Llp increased its stake in Toro Co (TTC) by 17.04% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meristem Llp bought 9,801 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 67,309 shares of the tools and hardware company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.04M, up from 57,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meristem Llp who had been investing in Toro Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $55.25. About 305,208 shares traded. The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) has declined 11.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TTC News: 24/05/2018 – Toro Sees FY Adj EPS $2.66-Adj EPS $2.71; 20/03/2018 – The Toro Company Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/03/2018 – Toro: Terms of Transaction Weren’t Disclosed; 13/03/2018 – The Toro Company to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 18/03/2018 – Portland KGW: Exclusive sneak peek: Benicio Del Toro’s killer returns in ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS; NO TERMS; 24/05/2018 – TORO 2Q EPS $1.21, EST. $1.19; 13/03/2018 – Variety: Guillermo del Toro to Produce Next Films of Issa Lopez, Karla Castaneda; 12/04/2018 – TTC SUGAR TO ISSUE 450B DONG OF BONDS THIS YEAR; 19/03/2018 – TORO CO. BUYS L.T. RICH PRODUCTS, MAKER OF SPREADER/SPRAYERS,

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Nomura to “Buy” on Monday, February 12. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, November 16. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Friday, May 26. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 13. The firm has “Buy” rating by Zacks given on Tuesday, August 4. Piper Jaffray maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Wednesday, April 18. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $4900 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, November 16 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15. Drexel Hamilton maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, June 29 with “Buy” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $36.0 target in Wednesday, September 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt has invested 0.7% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Tiaa Cref Invest Management holds 1.06% or 33.29M shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd reported 1.16M shares stake. Moreover, Sun Life Financial has 0.2% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Jefferies Lc holds 0.06% or 192,773 shares. North Carolina-based Novare Capital Mgmt Ltd Company has invested 0.59% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Ontario – Canada-based Nexus Investment Mgmt has invested 3.38% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Retail Bank Of New York Mellon accumulated 104.74M shares. 54,313 are held by Reilly Ltd Limited Liability Company. Alpha Cubed Limited holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 265,106 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares holds 3.48 million shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 2.73 million shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Roffman Miller Assocs Pa owns 0.09% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 16,966 shares. Commerce Bank & Trust holds 0.88% or 1.52M shares. Chatham Capital Grp owns 222,280 shares.

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 12/14/2018: SHOP, INFY, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on December 14, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cisco Is The Cheapest Large-Cap Tech Stock – Cramer’s Lightning Round (12/10/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “Should Investors Load Up on MU Stock Before Earnings Report? – Investorplace.com” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cisco Announces December 2018 Events with the Financial Community – GlobeNewswire” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cisco Announces Intent to Acquire Silicon Photonics Leader, Luxtera – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 9 insider sales for $27.41 million activity. On Wednesday, December 12 the insider WEST STEVEN M sold $1.20 million. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares. Goeckeler David sold $1.51 million worth of stock or 35,000 shares. 68,308 shares were sold by Tan Irving, worth $3.24M. 4,373 shares were sold by CHANDLER MARK D, worth $196,324. Another trade for 217,420 shares valued at $10.28 million was sold by Robbins Charles.

More notable recent The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “The Toro Company to Announce Fiscal 2018 Full-Year Results – Business Wire” on November 29, 2018, also Twst.com with their article: “The Toro Company: The Toro Company Reports Record Fiscal 2018 Results – The Wall Street Transcript” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Favorable Trade Winds? – Seeking Alpha” on December 01, 2018. More interesting news about The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Toro Can Irrigate More Dividend For Your Portfolio – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Toro – Heads Up – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 08, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 0.89 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 27 investors sold TTC shares while 103 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 92 raised stakes. 77.62 million shares or 0.22% less from 77.80 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ipswich Inc has 0.11% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Trexquant Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Twin Capital Inc reported 0.04% stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.03% or 242,358 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 41,688 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 8,581 shares. 669,760 are held by King Luther Mgmt Corp. 13,473 were accumulated by Riverhead Cap Lc. Moreover, Transamerica Financial Advsrs has 0.01% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 755 shares. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt reported 0% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC). Qs Investors Lc reported 3,227 shares. Cs Mckee LP has 0.17% invested in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 36,200 shares. 90 are owned by Whittier Of Nevada. Bamco holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) for 587,417 shares. Mariner Ltd Com reported 45,901 shares.

Meristem Llp, which manages about $2.00 billion and $292.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 6,422 shares to 24,907 shares, valued at $1.69 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 13,768 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,574 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).