Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 36% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.59 million, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $382.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.25% or $10.42 during the last trading session, reaching $133.24. About 104,794 shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 21.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.26% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Facebook says it will stop using data from third-party data aggregators – companies like Experian and Acxiom – to help supplement its own data set for ad targeting; 11/04/2018 – Facebook CEO Faces Congress: Pallone Says Cambridge Leak Shows ‘Laws Are Not Working’; 08/05/2018 – MOVES-Facebook shakes up management, launches blockchain division; 05/03/2018 – Facebook hires former BuzzFeed, Pinterest execs for video content; 05/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook accused of breaking Tinder; 16/05/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg to Meet European Parliament Members Over Facebook’s Data Use; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-White House to host Amazon, Facebook, Ford and other big companies for Al summit – Washington Post; 19/04/2018 – But Siegler says the issue “isn’t only about Facebook.”; 05/04/2018 – CalSTRS Meetings: CalSTRS Ongoing Engagement with Facebook Focuses on Risk Mitigation; 22/05/2018 – l AM SORRY FOR MISTAKE-ZUCKERBERG

Franklin Street Advisors Inc increased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 59.49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Street Advisors Inc bought 36,961 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 99,091 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.83M, up from 62,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $103.02. About 2.97M shares traded or 13.63% up from the average. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 13.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL – CURRENTLY ANTICIPATES A CASH BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN IN FISCAL 2018 AS A RESULT OF TCJA; 16/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $106 FROM $101; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 23/03/2018 – Dollar General: Company Received Civil Investigative Demand From Louisiana Attorney General; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General FY18 Capital Expenditures Expected to Be $725M-$800M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – SHARE REPURCHASES FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $850 MLN; 26/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Dollar General Corp $500m 10Y +130; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.50 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 1.26 in 2018Q2. It is negative, as 36 investors sold DG shares while 214 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 235.66 million shares or 1.17% less from 238.45 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Covington Mngmt holds 369 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Natl Ins Co Tx owns 68,100 shares. 9,515 are owned by Blb&B Advsrs Limited Liability Company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth holds 0% or 4,122 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 44,914 shares. Bancorporation Of Nova Scotia owns 53,888 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 10,555 shares. American Int Gp reported 95,975 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Regions invested in 132,949 shares. Lincluden Limited reported 30,858 shares. Usa Portformulas invested 0.1% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Lord Abbett And Company Lc stated it has 206,882 shares. Epoch Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 0.55% or 1.33 million shares. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.09% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Among 32 analysts covering Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG), 20 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 63% are positive. Dollar General Corp. had 127 analyst reports since August 13, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $125 target in Friday, August 31 report. Telsey Advisory Group maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) on Friday, December 8 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Tuesday, February 23. On Wednesday, October 21 the stock rating was upgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy” on Sunday, August 20. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, June 1 with “Neutral” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, September 29. Piper Jaffray has “Buy” rating and $85.0 target. On Monday, June 4 the stock rating was upgraded by Gordon Haskett to “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 11. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $79 target. The stock of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, October 7 by Deutsche Bank.

Franklin Street Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.06 billion and $738.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kraft Heinz Co. by 92,341 shares to 6,137 shares, valued at $338,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 16,991 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,996 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).

Among 57 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 48 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 84% are positive. Facebook had 309 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Nomura on Wednesday, October 31 with “Neutral”. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Wednesday, April 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Goldman Sachs. The company was maintained on Thursday, July 27 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, January 16 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 6. As per Tuesday, October 17, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Monness Crespi & Hardt given on Thursday, November 5. The company was upgraded on Tuesday, June 26 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy” on Friday, August 11.

Since June 20, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 75 insider sales for $1.73 billion activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $126,638 was sold by Stretch Colin. 480,000 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $100.45 million were sold by Zuckerberg Mark. Shares for $6.87 million were sold by Schroepfer Michael Todd on Tuesday, August 14. $7.88 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, November 14. 61,103 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $10.77M were sold by FISCHER DAVID B.. $2.00 million worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares were sold by Wehner David M..

Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan, which manages about $586.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubic Corp (NYSE:CUB) by 9,000 shares to 5,000 shares, valued at $365,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aci Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:ACIW) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Kbr Inc (NYSE:KBR).