Associated Banc-Corp increased its stake in Comcast Corp New (CMCSA) by 4.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Associated Banc-Corp bought 25,889 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.72% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 631,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $22.35 million, up from 605,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Associated Banc-Corp who had been investing in Comcast Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $34.69. About 20.06 million shares traded. Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has declined 1.43% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CMCSA News: 01/05/2018 – Loomis Sayles Value Cuts PNC, Buys More Comcast; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST CMCSA.O SAYS CONFIDENT WILL RECEIVE ALL REGULATORY CLEARANCES IN TIMELY MANNER; 03/04/2018 – Disney vs. Comcast: Stay Tuned for Sky Bidding — Heard on the Street; 25/04/2018 – COMCAST QTRLY SHR $0.66; QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.62; QTRLY REV $22.79 BLN, UP 10.7 PCT; 25/04/2018 – Revenue for Comcast’s NBCUniversal totaled $9.53 billion, bolstered by coverage of the 2018 Winter Olympics and the Super Bowl; 25/04/2018 – Comcast offers $31 bln for Sky, going head-to-head with Fox; 18/04/2018 – Disney filing discloses Fox’s reasons for rejecting Comcast bid; 20/04/2018 – COMCAST, CHARTER TO DEVELOP SYSTEMS TO SUPPORT MOBILE SERVICES; 03/05/2018 – DSL Reports: Scoop: Charter Wireless Drops June 30, Mirrors Comcast Pricing; 25/04/2018 – Comcast 1Q Cable Adjusted Ebitda $5.415B

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 127.63% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees bought 9,054 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,148 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.32 million, up from 7,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.60% or $2.24 during the last trading session, reaching $83.99. About 2.68M shares traded. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has declined 21.89% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.89% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 16/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Total Indebtedness $5.73B as of Feb. 3; Credit Facility Availability $1.25B — Filing; 29/03/2018 – Americold Appoints Jim Snyder Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms One Class of CSFB 2005-C4; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General’s strong same-store sales suggest revamp paying off; 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 – PREVIEW: Wall St discounts Costco ahead of quarterly report; 07/03/2018 – Dollar Tree Weighs on Discounters — Market Mover; 08/03/2018 – S&P REVISES DOLLAR TREE INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 18/04/2018 – R.J. Brunelli & Co. Announces Leases for Dollar Tree, Royal Farms and Others Throughout New Jersey; 20/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE – THE $2,032 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITIES CONSIST OF A $1,250 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & A $782 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY

Amica Pension Fund Board Of Trustees, which manages about $770.18M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Cl C by 1,192 shares to 16,787 shares, valued at $20.04 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 55,647 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,741 shares, and cut its stake in Welltower Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 53 investors sold DLTR shares while 184 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 173 raised stakes. 210.02 million shares or 0.49% more from 208.99 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

Associated Banc-Corp, which manages about $1.80 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 32,838 shares to 315,678 shares, valued at $15.36 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 13,956 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 52,011 shares, and cut its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.12, from 1.07 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 59 investors sold CMCSA shares while 451 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 483 raised stakes. 3.58 billion shares or 0.66% less from 3.60 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported.

