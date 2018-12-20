Davis-Rea Ltd decreased its stake in Toronto Dominion Bank (TD) by 2.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis-Rea Ltd sold 5,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 230,025 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $13.97M, down from 235,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis-Rea Ltd who had been investing in Toronto Dominion Bank for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $92.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 2.58 million shares traded or 70.19% up from the average. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has declined 8.12% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.12% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 05/03/2018 – TD BANK GROUP REPORTS BOOST TO NVCC PFD SHARE ISSUE; 12/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V, Baytex Energy, Toronto Dominion Bank, VALE S.A, Con; 01/05/2018 – 15WT: The Toronto-Dominion Bank (Covered Bonds): FRN Variable Rate Fix; 27/03/2018 – TD BANK’S BRACA SEES U.S. MORTGAGE SHIFT AWAY FROM REFINANCING; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK CEO BHARAT MASRANI BEGINS 2Q PRESENTATION; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 15/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: TD Bank Expands Auto Financing Nationwide; 29/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS; 10/05/2018 – Toronto Dominion Bank Adds Aptiv, Exits Broadcom Inc.: 13F

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Everest Re Group (RE) by 1.27% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 4,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.69% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 379,813 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $86.78M, down from 384,708 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Everest Re Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $220.16. About 269,406 shares traded. Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has risen 9.42% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.42% the S&P500.

Among 11 analysts covering TD Bank (NYSE:TD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. TD Bank had 25 analyst reports since August 12, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Equal-Weight” rating in Tuesday, May 23 report. The company was downgraded on Monday, March 13 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, September 14. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Sector Performer” rating given on Friday, August 26 by IBC. On Friday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Tuesday, January 30. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse given on Tuesday, May 3. The rating was initiated by Bank of America on Tuesday, November 1 with “Buy”. Credit Suisse downgraded The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) on Monday, September 21 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, August 31 by BMO Capital Markets.

Analysts await The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.28 EPS, up 4.07% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.23 per share. TD’s profit will be $2.36 billion for 9.79 P/E if the $1.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by The Toronto-Dominion Bank for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.40% EPS growth.

Analysts await Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $6.10 EPS, down 54.75% or $7.38 from last year’s $13.48 per share. RE’s profit will be $247.95M for 9.02 P/E if the $6.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.09 actual EPS reported by Everest Re Group, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 49.14% EPS growth.

Among 11 analysts covering Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 27% are positive. Everest Re Group Ltd had 33 analyst reports since July 30, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, January 17 to “Underperform”. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, February 20 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Monday, December 4 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods given on Tuesday, February 6. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) earned “Sell” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, October 12. The firm has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, September 11. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of RE in report on Tuesday, November 20 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, November 15 by Goldman Sachs.

