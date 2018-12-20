Donaldson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 1.13% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc bought 10,137 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 908,819 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $44.21M, up from 898,682 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $193.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $43.14. About 11,529 shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 25.29% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.29% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 01/05/2018 – CISCO TO BUY ACCOMPANY FOR $270M IN CASH, ASSUMED EQUITY AWARDS; 24/05/2018 – Cisco CEO Chuck Robbins speaks at VivaTech 2018 amid heightened cybersecurity concerns; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 10/04/2018 – Cisco Tetration Workload Protection Extended with New Options: SaaS and Virtual Appliance; 01/05/2018 – Transaction Expected to Close in Cisco’s 1Q19; 16/05/2018 – Cisco’s Sales, Profit Forecasts Miss Highest Projections; 15/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Inc expected to post earnings of 65 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Occidental Pete Corp Del (OXY) by 21.14% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc sold 216,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 809,200 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $66.49M, down from 1.03 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Occidental Pete Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $62.24. About 6.61M shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) has declined 7.16% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.16% the S&P500. Some Historical OXY News: 13/04/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $76 FROM $65; 08/05/2018 – Occidental first-quarter profit spikes on rising oil prices; 08/05/2018 – Occidental Petroleum 1Q Adj EPS 92c; 08/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP – SEES FOR CHEMICAL SEGMENT ABOUT $1,100 MLN PRE-TAX INCOME IN FY 2018E; 20/03/2018 – TPG PACE ENERGY HOLDINGS – UPON CLOSING, CHRISTOPHER STAVROS WILL SERVE AS MAGNOLIA OIL & GAS CORPORATION’S CFO; 29/05/2018 – OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORP OXY.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM EQUALWEIGHT

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.01, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 53 investors sold CSCO shares while 728 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 525 raised stakes. 3.15 billion shares or 3.12% less from 3.26 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Retail Bank Of Stockton reported 4,611 shares. First Interstate Fincl Bank holds 212,572 shares or 2.18% of its portfolio. Oak Oh has invested 4.97% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.16% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Chicago Equity Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.75% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 522,945 shares. Moreover, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Mngmt has 4.43% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 9.62 million are owned by Credit Suisse Ag. Garland Mngmt has invested 4.19% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Livingston Group Inc Inc Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) has invested 1.12% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Dt Investment Ptnrs Ltd reported 0.58% stake. Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corporation has 0.48% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 24,631 shares. 11,075 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited. Aviva Public Limited Company holds 0.93% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 3.49M shares. Ent Serv Corp stated it has 0.31% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 232,569 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 39 analysts covering Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO), 28 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 72% are positive. Cisco Systems Inc. had 183 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 24 by Needham. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, November 15. Raymond James maintained the shares of CSCO in report on Thursday, November 16 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, October 11. As per Thursday, May 17, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Thursday, August 18, the company rating was maintained by Wunderlich. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Monday, February 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, October 10 by Piper Jaffray. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold”. Bank of America maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Thursday, February 15. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $53.0 target.

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc Com (NYSE:BLK) by 733 shares to 3,114 shares, valued at $1.47 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wyndham Destinations Inc (NYSE:WYN) by 28,771 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,700 shares, and cut its stake in Comcast Corp New Cl A (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Since June 22, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 9 selling transactions for $27.41 million activity. 217,420 shares were sold by Robbins Charles, worth $10.28 million on Monday, September 17. 63,050 shares valued at $3.00 million were sold by Goeckeler David on Tuesday, September 18. The insider CHANDLER MARK D sold 4,373 shares worth $196,324. Tan Irving sold $1.36M worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Monday, December 3. BHATT PRAT also sold $1.52 million worth of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) on Friday, November 23. $3.30 million worth of stock was sold by Kramer Kelly A. on Tuesday, September 11.

Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, which manages about $3.34 billion and $10.27 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Emcore Corp (NASDAQ:EMKR) by 88,000 shares to 195,902 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oppenheimer Hldgs Inc (NYSE:OPY) by 11,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 70,662 shares, and has risen its stake in Steelcase Inc (NYSE:SCS).

Among 26 analysts covering Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 58% are positive. Occidental Petroleum Corporation had 108 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Bank of America on Thursday, May 10 to “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, January 12 by Jefferies. On Monday, May 29 the stock rating was initiated by Mitsubishi UFJ with “Hold”. Jefferies maintained it with “Hold” rating and $58.0 target in Tuesday, August 29 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of OXY in report on Wednesday, October 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Hold” on Thursday, January 11. The company was maintained on Wednesday, May 9 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, January 19 by Jefferies. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, June 13. The stock of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, November 5.