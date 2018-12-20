Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 22.86% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 400,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.64% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.35M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $154.40 million, down from 1.75M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $794.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $103.54. About 953,824 shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Selling Apple, Microsoft, Intel, Buying Facebook — Barrons.com; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS SUPPORTS LEGITIMATE REFURBISHERS & RECYCLERS; 29/03/2018 – BREAKING: Microsoft announces reorganization, splits company into 2 divisions; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 17/04/2018 – MSFT, NFLX, GOOG: Exclusive – longtime AWS customer Netflix has begun using Google Cloud AI and compute services (previously just used Google storage). Latest sign of multi-cloud gaining steam -; 30/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Signs Agreement to Acquire Exeter Township Wastewater System; 05/03/2018 – MEDIA-Microsoft is bringing Cortana to Outlook for iOS and Android – The Verge; 16/04/2018 – Microsoft keeps cozying up to former rival Linux, and will now use it to secure web-connected gadgets; 04/05/2018 – Biostage to Host Conference Call to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Operations

Ht Partners Llc increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 49% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ht Partners Llc bought 4,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.87% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 12,999 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.81M, up from 8,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ht Partners Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $127.45. About 329,854 shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 3.75% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 07/05/2018 – Genmab Announces U.S. FDA Approval of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) in Newly Diagnosed Multiple Myeloma; 17/04/2018 – J&J SEES FY ADJ EPS $8.00 TO $8.20, EST. $8.10; 13/03/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Reminds Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Johnson & Johnson Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ RUEST, CN INTERIM PRESIDENT, CEO, TO ADDRESS J.P; 26/03/2018 – CNBC Transcript: Alex Gorsky, Chairman & CEO, Johnson & Johnson; 01/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Presents New Data on Silicone Hydrogel Contact Lens Muco-Adhesive Properties; 17/04/2018 – REG-Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 16/03/2018 – J&J – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $2.1 BLN,; 17/04/2018 – J&J – U.S. TAX LEGISLATION PASSED LAST YR IS CREATING OPPORTUNITY TO INVEST MORE THAN $30 BLN IN R&D, CAPITAL INVESTMENTS IN U.S. OVER NEXT 4 YRS; 29/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Johnson & Johnson’s ‘AAA’ Rating; Outlook Stable

Since August 27, 2018, it had 3 buys, and 8 insider sales for $79.44 million activity. $1.23M worth of stock was sold by Kapusta Ronald A on Thursday, November 8. On Friday, November 16 the insider Gorsky Alex sold $38.60M. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $133,910 was bought by PEREZ WILLIAM D. Sneed Michael E had sold 30,943 shares worth $4.41 million. MULCAHY ANNE M also bought $100,050 worth of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) shares. The insider Duato Joaquin sold $5.77M.

Ht Partners Llc, which manages about $345.80 million and $251.45 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) by 104,736 shares to 10,906 shares, valued at $875,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.08, from 0.97 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 43 investors sold JNJ shares while 748 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 719 raised stakes. 1.70 billion shares or 7.91% less from 1.84 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Greenwich Mgmt invested 0.31% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 190,900 are held by Blackhill Cap Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Limited reported 0.11% stake. Private Wealth Advisors has invested 1.76% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beese Fulmer Inv Management holds 2.62% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 96,668 shares. Andra Ap, Alabama-based fund reported 78,800 shares. America First Advisors Ltd Llc has 0.19% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4,405 shares. One Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.7% or 27,923 shares. Coho Prtnrs invested in 1.30 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) accumulated 7,967 shares or 0.11% of the stock. First City Cap Management invested in 1.3% or 14,148 shares. Lederer And Assoc Inv Counsel Ca reported 18,010 shares. 102,006 are owned by Cobblestone Capital Advisors Limited Com Ny. Wedgewood Inc Pa accumulated 11,259 shares. Paradigm Ny reported 73,800 shares.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why I Had To Buy Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “J&J’s Talc Crisis Will Linger For Years – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Sell-siders defend Johnson & Johnson – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Indian regulator “considering” inquiry into J&J’s baby powder – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 18, 2018.

Among 25 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 12 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Johnson & Johnson had 108 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, October 18. Morgan Stanley maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) rating on Tuesday, April 10. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $143 target. Credit Suisse upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, April 12 report. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 14. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Friday, June 2 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, October 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, April 20 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, January 23 by BTIG Research. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, July 14 by Jefferies. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, October 18 report.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: DDD, PUMP, MSFT – Nasdaq” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Long-Term Buy: Amazon (AMZN) vs. Microsoft (MSFT) Stock – Nasdaq” published on November 30, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Daily Dividend Report: DIS, LZB, CPB, MSFT, SABR – Nasdaq” on November 29, 2018. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 12/13/2018: CIEN, AAPL, QCOM, QTRH, MSFT, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 12/11/2018: SEAC, CAMP, LPTH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Among 38 analysts covering Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT), 34 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Microsoft Corporation had 216 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research given on Tuesday, April 26. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of MSFT in report on Friday, December 18 to “Neutral” rating. On Monday, August 29 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Tigress Financial with “Buy”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 29 by UBS. As per Friday, July 21, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. On Friday, December 8 the stock rating was maintained by Evercore with “Buy”. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 1 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 21 by Barclays Capital.

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $4.45M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Hogan Kathleen T on Friday, August 31. $1.12 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by Capossela Christopher C. Nadella Satya sold $21.70M worth of stock. Hood Amy had sold 118,000 shares worth $13.09 million.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vanguard Grp reported 2.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Boston Prtn holds 7.87M shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Pittenger & Anderson Inc invested in 1.17% or 130,132 shares. 110,855 are owned by S&Co Incorporated. 123,425 were reported by First Hawaiian Retail Bank. Moors Cabot holds 2.33% or 166,615 shares. Grassi Investment Mgmt reported 164,394 shares or 2.78% of all its holdings. Addison Cap, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 13,667 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal holds 77,829 shares. Hemenway Trust Limited Liability Corp owns 128,743 shares for 2.48% of their portfolio. Stearns Fin Serv Gp accumulated 60,626 shares. Jlb & Associates has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Intrust Comml Bank Na owns 67,414 shares or 1.96% of their US portfolio. Private Na invested in 2.96% or 126,991 shares. Goodman Financial Corp holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 3,113 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 13.54% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MSFT’s profit will be $8.37B for 23.75 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.14 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.39% negative EPS growth.