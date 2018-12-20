Among 5 analysts covering Nucor (NYSE:NUE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Nucor had 5 analyst reports since July 24, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse downgraded the shares of NUE in report on Monday, October 15 to “Neutral” rating. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, October 19. BMO Capital Markets maintained Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) on Friday, October 19 with “Market Perform” rating. See Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) latest ratings:

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc decreased Western Union Co (WU) stake by 36% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc sold 19,366 shares as Western Union Co (WU)’s stock declined 4.39%. The Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc holds 34,434 shares with $657,000 value, down from 53,800 last quarter. Western Union Co now has $7.75 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.91% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $17.49. About 4.33M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has declined 6.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.25% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union lifts guidance as online drive powers growth; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION 1Q ADJ EPS 45C; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 01/05/2018 – Western Union 1Q Net $213.6M; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY EPS $1.81-EPS $1.91; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees FY Adj EPS $1.80-Adj EPS $1.90; 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU)

The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $53.62. About 2.61M shares traded. Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) has declined 2.75% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.75% the S&P500. Some Historical NUE News: 21/05/2018 – US NUCLEAR APPOINTED TO SELL zNOSE HIGH-SPEED GC CHEMICAL SNIFFERS; 11/05/2018 – NUCOR CORP – NEW GALVANIZING LINE IS EXPECTED TO BE OPERATIONAL IN FIRST HALF OF 2021; 20/04/2018 – DJ Nucor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NUE); 18/04/2018 – Nucor Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – NUCOR SEES 1Q EPS $1.00-$1.05 WITH 7C EXPENSE, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO SAYS CANADA QUOTAS OR TARIFFS HINGE ON NAFTA TALKS; 15/03/2018 – Nucor: Average Selling Prices Have Increased Each Month for All Steel Mill Product Groups Thus Far in 2018; 14/03/2018 – Nucor chief on Trump, tax and the case for protection; 01/05/2018 – NUCOR CEO: DISAPPOINTED TRUMP EXTENDED TARIFF EXEMPTIONS; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nucor May Benefit, Industry Production Rises in April

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 1.22 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 44 investors sold Nucor Corporation shares while 195 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 214 raised stakes. 233.57 million shares or 2.42% less from 239.36 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 19,425 are held by Inv Counselors Of Maryland Limited Com. Tompkins Financial Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Credit Agricole S A has 4,010 shares. Opus Inv Management invested in 13,800 shares. Cibc Asset has invested 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). Bb&T stated it has 20,959 shares. Deprince Race & Zollo invested in 390,931 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 644,338 shares or 0% of the stock. Shell Asset Mngmt invested in 22,659 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Creative Planning holds 0.01% in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) or 34,481 shares. Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 4,015 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.11% invested in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) for 132,360 shares. 201,372 are held by Raymond James Fin Services Advsr. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE). 45,653 were accumulated by Churchill Mgmt.

More notable recent Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nucor declares $0.40 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on November 30, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Steel Stocks Have Wall Street’s Attention (NYSE:X)(NASDAQ:STLD)(NUE)(AKS) – Benzinga” published on November 27, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “Canadian National Railway Company (NYSE:CNI), CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) – Large 3PLs Break Into Frothy Memphis Headhaul Market – Benzinga” on December 18, 2018. More interesting news about Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Steel upgraded as UBS, seeing limited downside after selloff – Seeking Alpha” published on December 10, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Tiny Black Spot on Steel Dynamics’ Record-Breaking Quarter – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Since June 21, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $15.69 million activity. 39,920 shares valued at $2.66 million were sold by Stratman Robert J on Monday, July 23. Sumoski David A had sold 51,238 shares worth $3.42M on Monday, July 23. Shares for $202,411 were sold by Topalian Leon J. $14,984 worth of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares were sold by HAYNES VICTORIA F. 14,607 Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) shares with value of $996,928 were sold by FERRIOLA JOHN J. On Monday, July 23 the insider HALL LADD R sold $4.94M. Utermark D. Chad sold $3.66M worth of stock or 53,483 shares.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $16.83 billion. It operates in three divisions: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. It has a 8.19 P/E ratio. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; structural steel products, including wide-flange beams, beam blanks, H-piling, and sheet pilings; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 2,312 shares to 29,752 valued at $4.47 million in 2018Q3. It also upped United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) stake by 2,404 shares and now owns 9,122 shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.78 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 29 investors sold WU shares while 158 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 454.37 million shares or 2.40% less from 465.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.02% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Bartlett Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 13,600 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 133,226 shares. Cibc Ww Mkts has invested 0.01% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). State Street Corporation holds 0.03% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 19.48 million shares. Mairs And Pwr Inc reported 222,408 shares. Boothbay Fund Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 11,337 shares. Pension Service owns 0% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 12,392 shares. Bluecrest Capital Mgmt owns 0.02% invested in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) for 33,446 shares. Commonwealth Bank Of Aus invested 0.01% of its portfolio in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU). Goldman Sachs Grp invested in 3.79 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Washington Trust Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 255 shares. Tudor Investment Et Al holds 49,974 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc reported 553,556 shares stake. Franklin Resources holds 0% in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) or 137,465 shares.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 19.51% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.41 per share. WU’s profit will be $216.98 million for 8.92 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.77% negative EPS growth.

Among 3 analysts covering The Western Union (NYSE:WU), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. The Western Union had 3 analyst reports since November 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Tuesday, November 6.

Since June 25, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 7 sales for $1.25 million activity. 2,175 The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) shares with value of $41,369 were sold by Rhodes Sheri. The insider HOLDEN BETSY D sold 8,504 shares worth $158,551. MENDOZA ROBERTO G sold $339,381 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) on Friday, December 14. MILES MICHAEL sold 8,504 shares worth $155,640. Williams Richard L sold $414,244 worth of stock or 20,207 shares. $45,164 worth of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) was sold by Tsai Caroline on Tuesday, December 11.

