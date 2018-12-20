Dotcoin (DOT) moved up to $0.0058243262 in 24 hours

Dotcoin (DOT) had a good 24 hours as the cryptocurrency jumped $3.78203000000006E-05 or 0.65% trading at $0.0058243262. According to Top Cryptocoin Analysts, Dotcoin (DOT) eyes $0.00640675882 target on the road to $0.0150819938300232. DOT last traded at Cryptopia exchange. It had high of $0.0058999668 and low of $0.005673045 for December 19-20. The open was $0.0057865059.

Dotcoin (DOT) is down -19.55% in the last 30 days from $0.00724 per coin. Its down -41.81% in the last 100 days since when traded at $0.01001 and the annual trend is down. 200 days ago DOT traded at $0.02192. DOT has 612.01 million coins mined giving it $3.56M market cap. Dotcoin maximum coins available are 890.00M. DOT uses Scrypt algorithm and PoW proof type. It was started on 18/08/2015.

Dotcoin was developed by Cryptopia and it provides instant payments without the need for central authority.