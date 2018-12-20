Douglas Emmett (DEI) Received New Janney Rating; 2 Analysts Covering ITT Inc. (ITT)

Among 3 analysts covering ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. ITT Inc had 3 analyst reports since August 6, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy” on Monday, August 6. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, August 6. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Thursday, August 30 by UBS. See ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) latest ratings:

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI)‘s rating was upped by professional analysts at Janney from a Neutral rating to a Buy rating in a an analyst report revealed to clients and investors on Thursday, 20 December.

Douglas Emmett, Inc. is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities. The company has market cap of $6.79 billion.

Analysts await Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.52 EPS, up 6.12% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.49 per share. DEI’s profit will be $102.64M for 16.53 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by Douglas Emmett, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.96% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Douglas Emmett has $44 highest and $39 lowest target. $41’s average target is 19.26% above currents $34.38 stock price. Douglas Emmett had 8 analyst reports since August 2, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 2. On Tuesday, November 13 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, August 13. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $42 target in Monday, November 5 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Monday, September 10 with “Buy”. The company was upgraded on Thursday, November 15 by Sandler O’Neill. Citigroup maintained the shares of DEI in report on Wednesday, August 8 with “Neutral” rating.

The stock increased 0.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $48.05. About 54,900 shares traded. ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has declined 5.99% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.99% the S&P500. Some Historical ITT News: 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – QTRLY REVENUE $689.3 MLN VS $625.8 MLN; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Rev $689.3M; 07/05/2018 – ITT Named to the Forbes 2018 List of America’s Best Employers; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC QTRLY ORGANIC ORDERS GREW 8 PERCENT EXCLUDING A LARGE PRIOR YEAR OIL AND GAS ORDER; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Cont Ops EPS $1.14; 17/05/2018 – ITT Expands Innovative i-ALERT® Monitoring Solution Portfolio; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC 1Q REV. $689M, EST. $680.3M; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.95 TO $3.15, EST. $3.08; 04/05/2018 – ITT INC – RAISES FULL-YEAR EPS GUIDANCE; 04/05/2018 – ITT Inc 1Q Organic Revenue Rose 2%, Organic Orders Rose 4%

Investors sentiment is 0 in Q3 2018. Its the same as in 2018Q2. It is the same, as 1 investors sold ITT Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. only 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 422 shares or 19.16% less from 522 shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Vantage Investment Ltd Company owns 50 shares. 372 were reported by Gemmer Asset Limited Liability Corporation.

ITT Inc. manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.21 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions, and Control Technologies. It has a 19.84 P/E ratio. The Industrial Process segment makes industrial pumps, valves, and plant optimization systems; and centrifugal pumps, vertical centrifugal pumps, twin screw pumps, and water systems, as well as aftermarket solutions, such as repairs and upgrades services.