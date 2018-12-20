Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc increased its stake in T J X Companies Inc (TJX) by 0.7% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc bought 3,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.60% with the market. The institutional investor held 437,416 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $49.00 million, up from 434,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc who had been investing in T J X Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.21 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 6.28M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 25.16% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.16% the S&P500.

Thomas White International Ltd increased its stake in Infosys Ltd Adr (INFY) by 102.03% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd bought 289,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.54% with the market. The institutional investor held 573,636 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $5.83M, up from 283,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Infosys Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 17.01 million shares traded or 70.89% up from the average. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 22.14% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.14% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS TO ACQUIRE WONGDOODY FOR UP TO $75M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS- IMPAIRMENT LOSS OF 1.18 BLN RUPEES IN RESPECT OF PANAYA HAS BEEN RECOGNIZED IN CONSOL PROFIT AND LOSS FOR QTR, YEAR ENDED MARCH 31 2018; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 31/05/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO EXTENDS ALLIANCE WITH MICROSOFT FOR CLOUD-BASED DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION SOLUTIONS; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS CLARIFIES ON NEWS ITEM ON CO, l-T OFFICIALS UNDER CBI SCANNER; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 20.50 RUPEES PER SHARE FOR FY ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS SAYS CO NOT NAMED AS ACCUSED PARTY IN THE FIR; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS – REVENUE PRODUCTIVITY PER EMPLOYEE WAS STABLE DURING THE YEAR AS THE BENEFITS OF AUTOMATION AND NEWER SERVICES KICKED IN; 14/05/2018 – FirstPost: After Walmart-Flipkart deal, Amazon to shift to overdrive; will it hire Infosys’ Ravi Venkatesan?; 26/04/2018 – Indy Star: Once little-known, Infosys plans to join the ranks of Indianapolis’ largest employers

Douglass Winthrop Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.26 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 10,053 shares to 52,900 shares, valued at $19.67 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 56,397 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 214,577 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Tech Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 33 investors sold TJX shares while 403 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 517.51 million shares or 1.90% less from 527.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 3.66M were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Gp Inc. Kornitzer Capital Ks, a Kansas-based fund reported 19,750 shares. Gyroscope Capital Mngmt Ltd Co holds 7,432 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Cypress Asset Management Tx has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Girard Partners holds 0.04% or 2,147 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Gamco Investors Et Al has 0.01% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) for 15,025 shares. Moreover, Metropolitan Life Insur New York has 0.28% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 6,169 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Jefferies Gru Ltd Liability reported 23,689 shares stake. Utd Automobile Association accumulated 638,732 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.49% or 81,407 shares. Rmb Lc reported 236,010 shares. De Burlo Grp Inc has 1.94% invested in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX). Nippon Life Investors Americas accumulated 50,670 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability holds 0.17% or 154,672 shares in its portfolio.

Among 35 analysts covering The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 26 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 74% are positive. The TJX Companies had 108 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, March 1 by Nomura. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 2. The stock of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, March 1. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 12. Morgan Stanley maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Wednesday, November 15 with “Overweight” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Thursday, June 8 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, August 16 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 1 by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 24 by Miller Tabak. RBC Capital Markets maintained The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) on Tuesday, November 14 with “Buy” rating.

Among 22 analysts covering Infosys (NYSE:INFY), 4 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 15 Hold. Therefore 18% are positive. Infosys had 49 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Monday, August 21. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold” on Friday, November 10. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, July 18 to “Neutral”. On Tuesday, October 3 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) rating on Friday, April 13. Stifel Nicolaus has “Hold” rating and $1600 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 25 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Wednesday, May 31. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated the shares of INFY in report on Friday, October 16 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Underperform” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, August 26. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 16 report.

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28B and $604.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wns Holdings Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 57,257 shares to 25,288 shares, valued at $1.28 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fibria Celulose Sa Adr (NYSE:FBR) by 206,966 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 406 shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technolog (NASDAQ:CHKP).