Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) had an increase of 11.07% in short interest. NXGN’s SI was 1.59 million shares in December as released by FINRA. Its up 11.07% from 1.43M shares previously. With 266,800 avg volume, 6 days are for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN)’s short sellers to cover NXGN’s short positions. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.51. About 2,826 shares traded. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) has risen 26.10% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.10% the S&P500.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 19.82% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dowling & Yahnke Llc acquired 4,499 shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock declined 35.52%. The Dowling & Yahnke Llc holds 27,200 shares with $2.26M value, up from 22,701 last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $35.65B valuation. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $46.72. About 333,026 shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 22.23% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Correction to Activision Revenue Headline; 30/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – S&P REVISES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC. TO RATING ‘BBB+’ FROM ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 22/05/2018 – Activision ‘Best Positioned’ for Coming Billion-Dollar Bonanza; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – An Activision spokesperson said Dow Jones released the information early, and the news wire confirmed to CNBC it did “inadvertently” break an embargo on the news; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard shares dive in wild ride following early release of earnings; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 24/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard and the Call of Duty™ Endowment Named a 2018 Halo Award Winner; 17/05/2018 – British gaming firm enlists army of players to create Worlds Adrift

NextGen Healthcare, Inc. provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.00 billion. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools. It has a 165 P/E ratio. The Company’s products also comprise NextGen Enterprise PM, a practice management solution; and NextGen Office, a cloud electronic health record and PM solution.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.37, from 1.2 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 43 investors sold ATVI shares while 206 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 663.95 million shares or 2.95% more from 644.93 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Lc accumulated 121,606 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Strs Ohio reported 451,153 shares stake. Marathon Cap Management accumulated 0.14% or 4,317 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank owns 37,177 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity Research Incorporated reported 152,979 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Stifel accumulated 252,568 shares. Rdl Fincl holds 12,351 shares or 0.67% of its portfolio. First Tru Advsrs LP accumulated 760,041 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 0.08% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 689,686 shares. Cohen And Steers Inc reported 208,229 shares. Atika Cap Management Ltd Liability Co stated it has 24,000 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 0.27% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Brown Advisory Limited Liability Corp owns 2,815 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.16% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 231,589 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno accumulated 126,000 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 8 analyst reports since July 11, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 6 report. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, December 6 by JP Morgan. Bank of America downgraded Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) rating on Friday, August 31. Bank of America has “Neutral” rating and $77 target. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, October 31 with “Overweight” rating. Barclays Capital upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Monday, October 15 report. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Monday, October 1. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 11.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.36 million activity. On Thursday, August 16 ZACCONI RICCARDO sold $1.36M worth of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) or 19,761 shares.

Dowling & Yahnke Llc decreased Celgene Corp (NASDAQ:CELG) stake by 9,804 shares to 34,382 valued at $3.08 million in 2018Q3. It also reduced Vanguard World Fds (VOX) stake by 4,337 shares and now owns 82,136 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.