Robinson Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals (LEO) by 15.95% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robinson Capital Management Llc bought 197,286 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.43 million shares of the company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.76M, up from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robinson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $424.73M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $7.16. About 420,556 shares traded or 128.69% up from the average. Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) has declined 16.14% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.14% the S&P500.

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Jd Com Inc (JD) by 11.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 252,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.69% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $61.53 million, up from 2.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Jd Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.13% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 47,212 shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 46.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.21% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 08/05/2018 – JD.COM 1Q NET REV. 100.1B YUAN, EST. 98.99B YUAN; 16/04/2018 – ALLIANZ CHINA GENERAL INSURANCE SAYS JD.COM’S UNIT TO INVEST 536.6 MLN YUAN FOR 33.33 PCT STAKE IN THE COMPANY; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 09/05/2018 – SHANDONG DELISI FOOD 002330.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM TO SELL PRODUCTS ON JD’S E-COMMERCE PLATFORM; 21/03/2018 – Alibaba, JD.com to list in China as early as June, sources say; 09/05/2018 – JD.com and iQlYl Joint Membership Program Attracts a Combined One Million Users in the First Week; 29/03/2018 – HNA GROUP, JD.COM TO COOPERATE ON LOGISTICS, AVIATION; 24/04/2018 – JOHNSON CONTROLS – STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH JD.COM TO OFFER AUTOMOTIVE BATTERIES TO BOTH CONSUMERS AND AUTOMOTIVE RETAILERS THROUGHOUT CHINA; 17/05/2018 – WALMART – QTRLY ADJ SHR EXCLUDES IMPACT FROM UNREALIZED LOSS OF $0.47 ON EQUITY INVESTMENT IN JD.COM DUE TO CHANGE IN ACCOUNTING PRINCIPLES; 01/05/2018 – TCL MULTIMEDIA:JD.COM AGREES TO INVEST 300M YUAN IN THUNDERBIRD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.42, from 1.44 in 2018Q2. It improved, as 2 investors sold LEO shares while 12 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 15 raised stakes. 5.48 million shares or 2.98% more from 5.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Fifth Third Fincl Bank accumulated 0% or 5,000 shares. Lpl Finance Limited Liability reported 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Moreover, Raymond James And Assocs has 0% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 135,439 shares. Cambridge Invest Rech Advsr holds 36,782 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Limited holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 20,000 shares. 21,137 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Group Inc Inc Inc. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Raymond James Finance Svcs Advisors has invested 0% in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Ltd accumulated 0% or 500 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% or 1,000 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Company has 0% invested in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO). Landscape Limited Company holds 0.06% or 105,593 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Lc reported 0% stake. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0% of its portfolio in Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) for 178,054 shares.

Robinson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $333.90 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pioneer High Income Trust (NYSE:PHT) by 56,843 shares to 361,397 shares, valued at $3.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Muniholdings Fund (MHD) by 28,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,582 shares, and cut its stake in Dreyfus Municipal Income Inc (NYSEMKT:DMF).

Among 23 analysts covering JD.com (NASDAQ:JD), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. JD.com had 62 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 6 by TH Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 17 by UBS. Morgan Stanley upgraded JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) on Thursday, December 17 to “Overweight” rating. Nomura maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Thursday, August 11 report. The rating was downgraded by M Partners to “Neutral” on Tuesday, September 20. KeyBanc Capital Markets downgraded the shares of JD in report on Monday, October 29 to “Sector Weight” rating. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) earned “Market Perform” rating by Bernstein on Tuesday, May 9. The firm has “Buy” rating by M Partners given on Tuesday, December 15. The stock of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, May 10 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Monday, November 13.

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “BABA Stock Just Is Not Worth the Considerable Risks – Investorplace.com” on December 19, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on AT&T, JD, EMC Insurance Group, Insys Therapeutics, Medidata Solutions, and Heritage-Crystal Clean â€” What Drives Growth in Today’s Competitive Landscape – Nasdaq” published on December 06, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Competing accounts in JD.com CEO rape allegation – Seeking Alpha” on November 22, 2018. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “The Lower JD Stock Price Could Help Investors Win the Trade War – Investorplace.com” published on December 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “FOCUS-In Asia, nascent men’s make-up market starts drawing big brands – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 19, 2018.