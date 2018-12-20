Wbi Investments Inc increased its stake in Dsw Inc (DSW) by 150.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wbi Investments Inc bought 48,971 shares as the company’s stock declined 27.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 81,597 shares of the clothing and shoe and accessory stores company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.77 million, up from 32,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wbi Investments Inc who had been investing in Dsw Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $23.8. About 97,183 shares traded. DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has risen 7.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.38% the S&P500. Some Historical DSW News: 13/03/2018 – DSW Plans to Shut Down EBuys After Buying E-Commerce Website Operator In 2016; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc Sees FY Rev Growth to Decrease 1%-3%; 13/03/2018 – DSW 4Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 27C; 30/05/2018 – DSW Inc 1Q Rev $712.1M; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC DSW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.52 TO $1.67 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 14/03/2018 – Designer Shoe Warehouse Opens in Hyattsville, MD; 03/04/2018 – DSW NAMES DREW DOMECQ AS CHIEF INFORMATION OFFICER; 13/03/2018 – DSW INC – SEES 2018 COMPARABLE SALES INCREASE IN LOW SINGLE DIGIT RANGE; 13/03/2018 – DSW Inc 4Q Adj EPS 38c; 30/05/2018 – Shoe retailer DSW drops despite topping view

Heronetta Management Lp decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 7.21% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Heronetta Management Lp sold 18,342 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 235,879 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $15.97M, down from 254,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Heronetta Management Lp who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.64. About 93,490 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 11.47% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 23/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Mmp Resources Limited; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM 1Q ADJ. EPU 98C, EST. $1; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 29/05/2018 – Steve Madden Selects MMP’s INCITE Platform to “Step-Up” Empowerment of Front Line Associates & Impact the In-Store Experience; 02/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM BOOSTS SCOPE & EXTENDS OPEN SEASON; 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 02/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Scope and Extends Open Season for Potential Expansion of Western Leg of Texas Refined Products Pip

Wbi Investments Inc, which manages about $2.52B and $1.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 9,114 shares to 17,101 shares, valued at $1.82M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 23,489 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,231 shares, and cut its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Must-See Stock Charts for Wednesday: SQ, QQQ, SFIX, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on December 11, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “DSW +16.5% on earnings beat and raised FY2018 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on December 11, 2018, Fool.com published: “DSW Investors Will Be Looking for Clues About How Acquisitions Are Panning Out – The Motley Fool” on December 09, 2018. More interesting news about DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Since December 12, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $211,019 activity. SONNENBERG HARVEY L sold 5,540 shares worth $141,270.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.13, from 1.1 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 25 investors sold DSW shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 66.81 million shares or 4.32% less from 69.82 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Citigroup Inc reported 121,974 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mgmt holds 3.55 million shares or 1.24% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Com stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Eagle Boston Inv Inc holds 1.16% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) or 382,578 shares. Euclidean Limited Company holds 1.69% or 56,376 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 44,995 shares. Sterling Capital Mgmt Limited Liability holds 0.01% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 41,602 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gru Limited Liability has 0% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) for 16,527 shares. Moreover, Schwab Charles Inv Mngmt has 0.01% invested in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Ellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). The Georgia-based Voya Investment Management Ltd has invested 0% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Ubs Asset Americas has 66,747 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Company stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems reported 30,100 shares. Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% in DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) or 379,295 shares.

Among 24 analysts covering DSW Inc (NYSE:DSW), 6 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 17 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DSW Inc had 97 analyst reports since August 4, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Market Perform”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, October 31 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Negative” rating on Friday, August 17 by Susquehanna. As per Friday, November 4, the company rating was initiated by Standpoint Research. Deutsche Bank maintained DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) rating on Wednesday, August 29. Deutsche Bank has “Hold” rating and $28 target. The rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group on Wednesday, August 26 with “Outperform”. The stock of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, January 3 by Standpoint Research. The rating was downgraded by Wedbush on Wednesday, November 1 to “Neutral”. The rating was upgraded by Cleveland to “Hold” on Thursday, June 8. The stock of DSW Inc. (NYSE:DSW) earned “Hold” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Monday, August 29.

Heronetta Management Lp, which manages about $372.94 million and $178.64M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eqt Midstream Partners Lp (NYSE:EQM) by 44,689 shares to 144,789 shares, valued at $7.64 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shell Midstream Partners LP by 14,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Tallgrass Energy Lp.

Analysts await Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) to report earnings on February, 7. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, up 10.58% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.04 per share. MMP’s profit will be $262.42 million for 12.31 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.55% EPS growth.

Among 23 analysts covering Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. (NYSE:MMP), 11 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 48% are positive. Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. had 79 analyst reports since August 7, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underperform” rating given on Thursday, March 17 by Credit Suisse. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) on Thursday, September 7 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, January 12 by Raymond James. Morgan Stanley downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $69 target in Thursday, August 18 report. On Tuesday, October 9 the stock rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral”. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, November 6. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Neutral” rating by Macquarie Research on Friday, April 21. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) earned “Sell” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, April 11. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, November 2. The stock of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 2 by Bank of America.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.25, from 1.01 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 163 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 139.35 million shares or 1.88% more from 136.78 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. 6,426 were reported by Advisory Services Net Limited Liability. Cibc Asset Mgmt Inc has 8,108 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested 0% of its portfolio in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Citigroup Inc has 0.01% invested in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.06% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) or 110,826 shares. Country Club Trust Na owns 9,920 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Ipswich Inv Mngmt Co owns 11,028 shares. 9,920 were reported by Comm Natl Bank. Citadel Llc owns 96,121 shares. Cypress Cap Group Inc reported 0.52% stake. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust has invested 0.02% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP). Stonebridge Cap Lc stated it has 8,667 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Peak Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,370 shares. River Road Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.73% or 518,036 shares. Advisory Research Inc has invested 2.96% in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP).

Since September 20, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 4 selling transactions for $3.37 million activity. The insider MEARS MICHAEL N sold $2.07 million. Another trade for 5,500 shares valued at $377,850 was made by Selvidge Jeff R on Thursday, September 20. $581,368 worth of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) was sold by Korner Lisa J.