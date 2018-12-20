Dudley & Shanley Has Boosted Crane Co. (CR) Position; Oneok (OKE)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Oneok Inc (OKE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q3 2018. It’s down -0.17, from 1.33 in 2018Q2. The ratio has dropped, as 293 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 253 sold and decreased stakes in Oneok Inc. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 289.04 million shares, down from 293.95 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Oneok Inc in top ten positions decreased from 27 to 16 for a decrease of 11. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 217 Increased: 204 New Position: 89.

Dudley & Shanley Llc increased Crane Co. (CR) stake by 734.38% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Dudley & Shanley Llc acquired 195,765 shares as Crane Co. (CR)’s stock declined 15.34%. The Dudley & Shanley Llc holds 222,422 shares with $21.88 million value, up from 26,657 last quarter. Crane Co. now has $4.30B valuation. The stock decreased 3.02% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $72.25. About 380,779 shares traded or 5.79% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 9.85% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.85% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 24/04/2018 – Crane Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Crane Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CR); 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Crane Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for Jun. 5-6; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – CRANE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.31, EST. $1.27; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co 1Q EPS $1.13; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO – AEROSPACE & ELECTRONICS ORDER BACKLOG WAS $381 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, $374 MLN AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

ONEOK, Inc., through its general partner interests in ONEOK Partners, L.P., engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.99 billion. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines divisions. It has a 24.77 P/E ratio. It owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $55.89. About 3.14 million shares traded or 29.88% up from the average. ONEOK, Inc. (OKE) has risen 12.88% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.88% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC 1Q ADJ EBITDA $570.3M, EST. $549.3M; 04/04/2018 – IGNORE: ONEOK REPORTED EDI SERVICES SUSPENSION APRIL 3; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c; 03/04/2018 – OKE: TEMPORARILY DISABLED SERVICE W/ELECTRONIC DATA INTERCHANGE; 02/05/2018 – OKE IN TALKS WITH PERMIAN DRILLERS ON ADDITIONAL GAS TAKEAWAY; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q Net $264.5M; 23/03/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 20/04/2018 – DJ ONEOK Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OKE)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors Lp holds 8.49% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. for 9.99 million shares. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc owns 153,745 shares or 7.48% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. has 5.82% invested in the company for 14.72 million shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Management Lp has invested 5.15% in the stock. Sir Capital Management L.P., a New York-based fund reported 503,246 shares.

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on February, 25. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 44.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.52 per share. OKE’s profit will be $308.52M for 18.63 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since July 26, 2018, it had 1 buy, and 5 selling transactions for $2.71 million activity. 400 Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares with value of $36,249 were bought by TULLIS JAMES L L. Curran Brendan also sold $273,220 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares. 13,367 shares were sold by SALOVAARA KRISTIAN ROBERT, worth $1.20M. Pinkham Louis V. also sold $409,860 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares. $591,063 worth of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) shares were sold by Switter Edward S.