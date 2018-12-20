Ameriprise Financial Inc (AMP) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.04, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. The ratio is positive, as 242 institutional investors increased and started new holdings, while 258 decreased and sold holdings in Ameriprise Financial Inc. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 105.41 million shares, down from 107.51 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Ameriprise Financial Inc in top ten holdings increased from 3 to 6 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 37 Reduced: 221 Increased: 162 New Position: 80.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Cyrusone (CONE) stake by 17.13% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 138,350 shares as Cyrusone (CONE)’s stock declined 14.44%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 669,127 shares with $42.42 million value, down from 807,477 last quarter. Cyrusone now has $5.98B valuation. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 1.19 million shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 3.64% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – AFTER MAY 18 EITHER PURCHASER OR SELLERS MAY TERMINATE SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT IF GERMAN REGULATORY APPROVAL HAS NOT BEEN OBTAINED; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q Normalized EPS 85c; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 B Unsecured Credit Facility

Analysts await CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) to report earnings on February, 20. They expect $0.83 earnings per share, down 1.19% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CONE’s profit will be $87.47 million for 17.10 P/E if the $0.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by CyrusOne Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.06% EPS growth.

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “REIT sector gets brighter view from Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” on December 17, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Equinix to Expand Presence in London With New Data Center – Nasdaq” published on November 20, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “CyrusOne to co-develop another data center in the Netherlands – Seeking Alpha” on December 06, 2018. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Digital Realty Inks Multi-Megawatt Deal for 2nd Osaka Facility – Nasdaq” published on November 28, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IPG to Host National Day of Understanding Focused on Issues of Race, Ethnicity and Inclusion – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 07, 2018.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Williams Cos Inc (NYSE:WMB) stake by 1.77M shares to 3.51 million valued at $95.46M in 2018Q3. It also upped Cnx Midstream Partne stake by 45,500 shares and now owns 250,500 shares. Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) was raised too.

Since July 3, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $1.25 million activity. Jackson Robert M also sold $90,840 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Tuesday, July 3. The insider Wojtaszek Gary J sold $665,028. The insider Timmons Kevin L sold 7,374 shares worth $495,222.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since July 13, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, November 1 by Jefferies. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 17 by Stifel Nicolaus. Bank of America maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) rating on Friday, July 13. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $65 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) on Friday, August 3 with “Buy” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, November 1 report. On Tuesday, August 28 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.09, from 1.64 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 23 investors sold CONE shares while 85 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 102.88 million shares or 12.79% more from 91.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Gabelli Funds owns 33,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cohen And Steers Incorporated holds 2.08% or 11.18 million shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd reported 0.15% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Ascend Cap holds 0.4% or 126,324 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0% or 1,270 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.02% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% or 14,633 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie Gru Inc holds 38,300 shares. Nippon Life Glob Invsts Americas stated it has 0.95% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 441,057 shares. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 198,228 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Liberty Mutual Gru Asset Mngmt has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 12,401 shares. Honeywell holds 37,531 shares.

Lyrical Asset Management Lp holds 4.33% of its portfolio in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for 2.42 million shares. Boyar Asset Management Inc. owns 33,189 shares or 3.34% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Aristotle Capital Management Llc has 2.78% invested in the company for 3.00 million shares. The Missouri-based Atwood & Palmer Inc has invested 2.78% in the stock. Northrock Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 56,038 shares.

The stock decreased 2.70% or $2.93 during the last trading session, reaching $105.47. About 1.37M shares traded or 29.82% up from the average. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) has declined 32.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.90% the S&P500. Some Historical AMP News: 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER NET REV. $3.11B, EST. $3.08B; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Raises Dividend to 90c; 23/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE 1Q ADJ. OPER EPS $3.70, EST. $3.46; 13/04/2018 – AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC REPORTS 11.95 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise 1Q Adj EPS $3.70; 30/04/2018 – CommSec: Beach Energy $BPT rose most in April while $AMP was the worst performer on the #ASX 200 over the month. Source: Blo…; 30/04/2018 – ‘It’s going to be a rough, rocky ride’ for AMP investors: Morningstar; 23/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Increases Regular Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DoJ CA Central: Financial Advisor Faces Federal Fraud and Money Laundering Charges Alleging Thefts from Ameriprise Clients and; 24/04/2018 – Ameriprise Financial Earns Top Marks for Customer Service

Analysts await Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to report earnings on January, 23. They expect $3.85 earnings per share, up 18.10% or $0.59 from last year’s $3.26 per share. AMP’s profit will be $536.53M for 6.85 P/E if the $3.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.94% EPS growth.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services and products to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $14.70 billion. The companyÂ’s Advice & Wealth Management segment provides financial planning and advice, as well as full-service brokerage services primarily to retail clients through its advisors. It has a 9.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s Asset Management segment offers investment management and advice, and investment products to retail, high net worth, and institutional clients through unaffiliated third party financial institutions and institutional sales force.