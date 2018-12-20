Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Universal Display Corp (OLED) by 66.67% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.31% with the market. The hedge fund held 2,500 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $295,000, down from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Universal Display Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.38 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $92.98. About 159,361 shares traded. Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) has declined 43.05% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.05% the S&P500. Some Historical OLED News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Universal Display Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OLED); 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY – FIRST HALF OF YEAR BEING IMPACTED BY SOFT PREMIUM SMARTPHONE MARKET; IN SECOND HALF, EXPECT TO SEE PICK-UP IN OLED PANEL DEMAND; 09/05/2018 – Universal Display Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Exits Universal Display; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q EPS 13C, EST. 13C; 19/03/2018 – OLED: Universal Display, other Apple suppliers fall as company t; 22/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY SEES FY REV. $280.0M TO $310.0M, EST. $358.7M; 10/05/2018 – Universal Display at Goldman Sachs TechNet Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL DISPLAY 1Q REV. $43.6M, EST. $51.9M

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Gentex Corp (GNTX) by 476.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 35,760 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,260 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $928,000, up from 7,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Gentex Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 1.53% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $20.27. About 267,045 shares traded. Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has risen 1.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical GNTX News: 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP GNTX.O FY2018 REV VIEW $1.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX BOOSTS DIV TO 11C FROM 10C, EST. 10C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR REVENUE, GROSS MARGIN, CAPEX, AMONG OTHERS FOR 2018; 09/03/2018 – Gentex Announces Cap Allocation Strategy, Additional Shr Repurchase Authorization and 10% Increase in Qtrly Cash Div; 20/04/2018 – Gentex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – Gentex $GNTX and Caesarstone $CSTE and Mercury $MRCY are all the same scheme, focus on inventory and gross margins. We took a closer look into $MRCY and its inventory (and obligations) vs. NTM backlog; 09/03/2018 – GENTEX – TARGETED TOTAL CASH POSITION LOWERED FROM $700 MLN TO $525 MLN; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX 1Q EPS 40C, EST. 40C; 20/04/2018 – GENTEX CORP – CONTINUES TO MAINTAIN PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED ANNUAL REVENUE GUIDANCE FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2019; 20/04/2018 – Gentex 1Q Profit Rises 14% But Revenue Below Expectations

More notable recent Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Universal Display (OLED) Added to S&P MidCap 400, Nabors (NBR) Moves to S&P SmallCap 600 – StreetInsider.com” on December 05, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: EA, OLED, AAXN – Nasdaq” published on October 22, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Likely to Adopt OLED Technology in 2019 iPhone Models – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2018. More interesting news about Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Universal Display Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average – Bullish for OLED – Nasdaq” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Always Been About 2019 at Universal Display – The Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Analysts await Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) to report earnings on February, 28. They expect $0.35 earnings per share, down 62.37% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.93 per share. OLED’s profit will be $16.48 million for 66.41 P/E if the $0.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.48 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Display Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.08% negative EPS growth.

Trellus Management Company Llc, which manages about $123.52M and $69.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N by 25,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $1.05M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Among 12 analysts covering Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Universal Display had 39 analyst reports since August 11, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Needham upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, February 20 report. On Wednesday, February 15 the stock rating was initiated by Susquehanna with “Positive”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Hold” on Friday, August 4. Susquehanna maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) rating on Friday, January 5. Susquehanna has “Buy” rating and $215.0 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, November 1 by Cowen & Co. The firm has “Buy” rating by Roth Capital given on Monday, May 21. Goldman Sachs maintained the shares of OLED in report on Wednesday, November 21 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, February 24 by Canaccord Genuity. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was downgraded by Zacks to “Hold”. Cowen & Co maintained Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED) on Tuesday, January 16 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.20, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold OLED shares while 74 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.01 million shares or 5.52% more from 33.17 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Parkside National Bank & Trust Trust reported 226 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qcm Cayman Limited owns 2,046 shares or 0.79% of their US portfolio. Com Of Vermont reported 200 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Copeland Management Limited Liability has invested 0.56% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Sector Pension Investment Board accumulated 73,195 shares. Buckingham Asset Ltd Co reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). First Mercantile has invested 0.14% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Nuwave Investment Management Ltd invested in 0.49% or 2,726 shares. Polar Capital Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.2% in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 16,007 shares. Bryn Mawr reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED). Mengis Capital Management stated it has 14,825 shares. Stelliam Investment Limited Partnership holds 161,500 shares. Tdam Usa invested in 77,144 shares.

More notable recent Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Magna: The Future Of Cars Is Now – Seeking Alpha” on November 23, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy And Hold Gentex For The Next Decade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Gentex Appoints Joe Matthews Diversity Officer Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” on December 17, 2018. More interesting news about Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Gentex Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend Nasdaq:GNTX – GlobeNewswire” published on November 29, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: NUE, DCI, LYB, NSP, GNTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 30, 2018.

Since September 27, 2018, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 sales for $578,762 activity. Nash Kevin C sold 6,000 shares worth $128,999. Starkoff Kathleen had bought 1,000 shares worth $20,406. Boehm Neil had sold 3,982 shares worth $85,671.

Among 9 analysts covering Gentex Corp (NASDAQ:GNTX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Gentex Corp had 30 analyst reports since October 20, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, October 20 by Robert W. Baird. The company was downgraded on Monday, July 24 by Craig Hallum. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Tuesday, March 27. Robert W. Baird downgraded the shares of GNTX in report on Tuesday, January 23 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Thursday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Susquehanna with “Hold” on Sunday, April 22. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Thursday, January 11. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 24 by JP Morgan. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) earned “Hold” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, March 14. The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ:GNTX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 12 by FBR Capital.