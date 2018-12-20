Western Digital Corp (WDC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.15, from 1.25 in 2018Q2. The ratio turned negative, as 289 active investment managers started new or increased positions, while 262 cut down and sold their positions in Western Digital Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 235.05 million shares, up from 234.39 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Western Digital Corp in top ten positions decreased from 11 to 9 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 93 Reduced: 169 Increased: 220 New Position: 69.

Duncker Streett & Company Inc increased Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL) stake by 123.84% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Duncker Streett & Company Inc acquired 5,325 shares as Te Connectivity Ltd (TEL)’s stock declined 18.72%. The Duncker Streett & Company Inc holds 9,625 shares with $846,000 value, up from 4,300 last quarter. Te Connectivity Ltd now has $24.79B valuation. The stock decreased 1.18% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $72.28. About 3.29M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 21.09% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.09% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees 3Q Adj EPS $1.35-Adj EPS $1.37; 16/03/2018 – TE Connectivity May Benefit, Industry Posts 32nd Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.52 TO $5.58; 09/05/2018 – TE Connectivity Announces Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Dividend Record and Payment Dates; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Cont Ops EPS $1.39; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity Sees FY Sales $14.5B-$14.7B; 03/04/2018 – TE Connectivity to showcase innovative data connectivity and sensor solutions at WCX18: World Congress Experience (SAE)

The stock decreased 5.53% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.58. About 7.95M shares traded or 72.39% up from the average. Western Digital Corporation (WDC) has declined 46.83% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 46.83% the S&P500. Some Historical WDC News: 10/05/2018 – Western Digital to Participate at Investor Conference; 09/03/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL TO INVEST 500B YEN IN TOSHIBA CHIP JV: NIKKEI; 09/04/2018 – Access, Edit and Share Massive 4K and 8K RAW Video From Multi Camera Shoots in Real Time with Fast and Reliable Western Digital; 15/05/2018 – WESTERN DIGITAL BUYBACK PART OF EXISTING PROGRAM; 10/05/2018 – Western Digital Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – Western Digital Board Amends Bylaws to Allow Proxy Access; 12/04/2018 – Cloudian Appoints Michael Morgan as Chief Financial Officer as Company Enters Fourth Year of Record Growth; 28/03/2018 – Western Digital vs. Seagate: Battle Royale of ‘HAMR’ Against ‘MAMR’ — Barron’s Blog; 14/03/2018 – Western Digital Rises for 10 Days; Longest Rally in 13.5 Years; 19/04/2018 – Western Digital® Now Offering Super High-capacity microSD™ Card in India

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, makes, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $10.59 billion. It offers performance hard disk drives that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments. It has a 22.2 P/E ratio. The firm also provides system solutions that offer petabyte scalable capacity; data storage platforms and systems; datacenter software and systems; and HDDs and SSDs for desktop and notebook PCs, gaming consoles, security surveillance systems, and set top boxes.

Analysts await Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.30 earnings per share, down 64.09% or $2.32 from last year’s $3.62 per share. WDC’s profit will be $376.25M for 7.03 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.78 actual earnings per share reported by Western Digital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -53.24% negative EPS growth.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc holds 4.78% of its portfolio in Western Digital Corporation for 1.35 million shares. Iridian Asset Management Llc Ct owns 6.28 million shares or 3.68% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Intrepid Capital Management Inc has 3.17% invested in the company for 140,918 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Permit Capital Llc has invested 3.13% in the stock. S&T Bank Pa, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 282,868 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.85 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.21, from 1.08 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 49 investors sold TEL shares while 206 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 150 raised stakes. 302.21 million shares or 0.67% more from 300.20 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Ecofin Limited reported 28,718 shares. 6,318 are owned by Fulton Bankshares Na. Citigroup holds 311,587 shares. Prudential Public Limited Company accumulated 0% or 2,875 shares. 134,490 were reported by Rmb Management. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0% or 7,940 shares. Tarbox Family Office has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Chevy Chase Trust Holding owns 0.1% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 286,902 shares. 1,495 are owned by Baldwin Brothers Ma. North Carolina-based Sterling Cap Mgmt Llc has invested 0% in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Synovus Fincl owns 0% invested in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) for 180 shares. Bridgewater Assoc Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 243,134 shares. Tower Bridge reported 16,505 shares. 110 were reported by Trust Department Mb National Bank & Trust N A. Winslow Evans And Crocker reported 2,274 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. TE Connectivity had 7 analyst reports since July 17, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, October 3 by Morgan Stanley. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of TEL in report on Tuesday, July 17 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Monday, October 1. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, July 26 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, September 17. The company was maintained on Wednesday, November 21 by Oppenheimer.

