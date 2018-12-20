Profit Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md (EGBN) by 26.65% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profit Investment Management Llc bought 9,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% with the market. The institutional investor held 45,579 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.31 million, up from 35,987 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profit Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Eagle Bancorp Inc Md for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $47.78. About 207,331 shares traded. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has declined 7.87% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.87% the S&P500. Some Historical EGBN News: 05/03/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP NAMES NORMAN R. POZEZ VICE CHAIRMAN; 12/03/2018 – EagleBank Announces Five-Year Partnership with D.C. United; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP INC – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED 13% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 OVER SAME PERIOD IN 2017 ($75.8 MLN VERSUS $66.9 MLN); 05/03/2018 – Eagle Bancorp, Inc. Announces the Appointment of Norman R. Pozez to Vice Chmn of the Bd of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp Announces Earnings Call On April 19, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Time for Ron Paul $EGBN to come clean on this conference call about all the loans to his companies and his “blind” trust. Also, what contact has the bank had with federal agencies?; 21/04/2018 – DJ Eagle Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EGBN); 24/04/2018 – EagleBank Mortgage Lenders Gonzalez and Pirzadeh Stand Out in National Mortgage Industry Rankings; 18/04/2018 – EAGLE BANCORP 1Q NON-INTEREST INCOME $5.3M; 18/04/2018 – Eagle Bancorp (Maryland) 1Q EPS $1.04

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc decreased its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (ETFC) by 17.11% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc sold 42,244 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.58% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,689 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $10.05M, down from 246,933 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments Llc who had been investing in E Trade Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $42.45. About 3.55M shares traded or 3.75% up from the average. E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) has declined 9.49% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical ETFC News: 16/03/2018 – E*TRADE Raises the Bar with First-of-Its-Kind Technical Pattern Recognition & Education Tool; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE Benefits From Strategy to Expand Balance Sheet – Funded With Cash Sweep Deposits; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s: E*TRADE’s Credit Profile Has Improved Over Past Three Years; 11/04/2018 – RiskLens™ Appoints James Lam, World Renowned Expert on Enterprise Risk Management, to Board of Directors; 19/04/2018 – E*Trade 1Q Rev $708M; 20/04/2018 – DJ E*TRADE Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ETFC); 14/05/2018 – E*TRADE Fincl Corp Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 06/03/2018 – E*Trade: Derivatives Represented 31% of Feb. Daily Average Revenue Trades; 19/04/2018 – E*TRADE 1Q EPS 88C, EST. 79C; 16/04/2018 – E*TRADE Financial Corp expected to post earnings of 79 cents a share – Earnings Preview

Among 6 analysts covering Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eagle Bancorp had 16 analyst reports since July 23, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 4 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The stock of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, December 21 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. On Thursday, April 19 the stock rating was maintained by Boenning & Scattergood with “Buy”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, October 3 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. Boenning & Scattergood maintained Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) on Thursday, July 23 with “Outperform” rating. Keefe Bruyette & Woods downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $55 target in Wednesday, December 2 report. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained the shares of EGBN in report on Thursday, January 18 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill with “Buy” on Friday, January 19. Sandler O’Neill upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 9 report. Stephens upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $69.0 target in Friday, January 19 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.72 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 26 investors sold EGBN shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 22.98 million shares or 1.54% less from 23.34 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Trexquant Lp reported 0.03% stake. Tudor Et Al stated it has 6,428 shares. 200 were reported by Macquarie Grp. Sandy Spring Natl Bank accumulated 8,262 shares. 47,350 are held by State Common Retirement Fund. Los Angeles Mgmt And Equity Research Inc accumulated 0.01% or 31,117 shares. Epoch Invest has invested 0.18% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). Patten invested 0% in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN). United Ser Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 4,741 shares. Northern Trust reported 413,859 shares stake. Bontempo Ohly Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,318 shares. First Advsrs Lp owns 0.01% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 82,351 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The owns 20,634 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 58,580 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Foundry Ptnrs Llc has 0.05% invested in Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) for 26,165 shares.

Analysts await E*TRADE Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 60.94% or $0.39 from last year’s $0.64 per share. ETFC’s profit will be $261.83M for 10.30 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by E*TRADE Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.00% EPS growth.

Alpha Cubed Investments Llc, which manages about $320.00M and $858.36 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 189,665 shares to 307,017 shares, valued at $15.65 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 15,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,457 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VO).

Among 24 analysts covering E*TRADE (NASDAQ:ETFC), 23 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 96% are positive. E*TRADE had 124 analyst reports since July 24, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Thursday, March 17. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of ETFC in report on Wednesday, April 25 with “Overweight” rating. As per Monday, January 8, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Monday, July 18. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Monday, May 21. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Friday, July 21. As per Friday, January 22, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Monday, September 26 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, January 8 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”. SunTrust upgraded the shares of ETFC in report on Monday, July 24 to “Buy” rating.

Since November 2, 2018, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.66 million activity. Another trade for 5,725 shares valued at $299,588 was made by WEINREICH JOSHUA on Tuesday, November 6. Pizzi Michael A. bought $516,735 worth of stock. $100,072 worth of stock was bought by Simonich Brent on Friday, November 2. LAWSON RODGER A had bought 10,000 shares worth $512,650 on Friday, November 2.