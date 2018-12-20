Somerville Kurt F decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 4.1% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Somerville Kurt F sold 6,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 141,185 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $21.27 million, down from 147,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Somerville Kurt F who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.05. About 2.00 million shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 20.58% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 13/04/2018 – ADP PARIS AIRPORTS MARCH TRAFFIC RISS 5.5% Y/Y; 09/03/2018 – ADP Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – D.E. Shaw and Sachem Head Aren’t Working Together in ADP; 13/03/2018 – SAMURA KAMARA OF RULING ADP PARTY FINISHES SECOND IN FIRST ROUND WITH 42.7 PERCENT AND WILL COMPETE IN RUN-OFF – SIERRA LEONE ELECTION COMMISSION; 07/03/2018 – ADP Report: At This Pace of Job Growth, Employers Will Soon Become Hard-Pressed to Find Qualified Workers; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data 3Q EPS $1.45; 30/05/2018 – GOLD FUTURES ADVANCE AFTER ADP JOBS DATA, U.S. GDP REPORT; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 19/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – REMAINING DURATION OF CONCESSION UNTIL 2032; 04/05/2018 – MESSAGERIES ADP SIGNS MAJOR PACT WITH HACHETTE CANADA

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Arcbest Corp (ARCB) by 32.8% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc sold 31,506 shares as the company’s stock declined 29.72% with the market. The institutional investor held 64,554 shares of the trucking freight and courier services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $3.13 million, down from 96,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Arcbest Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $878.09M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $34.18. About 121,354 shares traded. ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) has declined 5.68% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCB News: 20/04/2018 – DJ ArcBest Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARCB); 24/04/2018 – Hillcrest Asset Buys New 1% Position in ArcBest; 16/04/2018 – ArcBest Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – ArcBest Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – ARCB: Explosion at ABF Freight in Parma leaves 1 injured; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q Adj EPS 29c; 06/03/2018 Top ABF Freight Drivers Earn Recognition on Road Team; 10/05/2018 – ArcBest 1Q EPS 37c; 17/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Apogee Enterprises, ArcBest, Buckle, Career Education, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Educati; 23/03/2018 – ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

Among 22 analysts covering Automatic Data (NASDAQ:ADP), 8 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 12 Hold. Therefore 36% are positive. Automatic Data had 76 analyst reports since August 3, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, November 1. The firm has “Hold” rating by Citigroup given on Friday, January 12. On Tuesday, October 31 the stock rating was maintained by Bernstein with “Outperform”. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs on Monday, December 11 to “Buy”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, November 14. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, August 14 report. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Tuesday, June 20. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, July 11 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Thursday, May 3. The firm has “Sector Perform” rating given on Monday, May 2 by RBC Capital Markets.

Somerville Kurt F, which manages about $499.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 8,368 shares to 98,857 shares, valued at $13.82 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 3,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 95,294 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.12, from 0.87 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 50 investors sold ADP shares while 461 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 263 raised stakes. 332.04 million shares or 0.51% less from 333.72 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Mcf Advisors Ltd holds 1,834 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Colony Gru Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 5,831 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 6.44 million shares. 29,298 are owned by Schmidt P J Management Inc. Davis R M owns 70,752 shares or 0.39% of their US portfolio. Boston Advsr Limited has 16,443 shares. Shelton Capital owns 42,480 shares. Peoples Financial Ser has 6,100 shares. Trustco Bancshares N Y has invested 0.79% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Element Capital has 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Btim Corporation accumulated 1.44% or 693,645 shares. Baxter Bros reported 1.9% stake. Shell Asset Management holds 0.44% in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) or 146,993 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas holds 1.76 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources holds 990,828 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ADP: Well Equipped For The Digital Future – Seeking Alpha” on April 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “ADP February 2019 Options Begin Trading – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for October 31, 2018 : ANTM, ADP, EPD, GM, ICE, BAX, EL, YUM, TEL, K, S, WEC – Nasdaq” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Industrial Stocks to Continue Their Winning Streaks in 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 20, 2018.

Analysts await Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $1.18 earnings per share, up 19.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.99 per share. ADP’s profit will be $516.52M for 27.55 P/E if the $1.18 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by Automatic Data Processing, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.67% negative EPS growth.

Since June 29, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 13 sales for $32.46 million activity. 1,197 shares valued at $172,886 were sold by Sackman Stuart on Friday, August 31. Another trade for 10,946 shares valued at $1.58M was sold by O’Brien Dermot J. On Thursday, November 15 the insider Rodriguez Carlos A sold $9.06M. 6,216 shares were sold by Black Maria, worth $901,811 on Friday, August 31. Siegmund Jan sold 8,323 shares worth $1.20 million. 9,100 shares were sold by Eberhard Michael C, worth $1.37 million on Friday, September 21.

Analysts await ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, up 123.81% or $0.52 from last year’s $0.42 per share. ARCB’s profit will be $24.15M for 9.09 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual earnings per share reported by ArcBest Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.72% negative EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Arcbest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 8% are positive. Arcbest Corporation had 50 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 18 by Stifel Nicolaus. Stephens downgraded ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) rating on Thursday, January 7. Stephens has “Equal-Weight” rating and $23 target. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Friday, July 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) earned “Hold” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, November 20. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Hold” on Monday, September 11. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, January 25 with “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Tuesday, January 2 with “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. Citigroup maintained the shares of ARCB in report on Monday, July 11 with “Neutral” rating.

Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc, which manages about $1.88B and $1.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Opus Bank (NASDAQ:OPB) by 16,391 shares to 481,412 shares, valued at $13.19M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable (NYSE:HASI) by 97,003 shares in the quarter, for a total of 739,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Rogers Corp (NYSE:ROG).

More notable recent ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “ArcBest Corporation (ARCB) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2018 – Nasdaq” on November 08, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Trucking roundup: J.B. Hunt earnings topper, KNX upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: ArcBest, Citizens Financial, General Motors and Gulfport Energy – Nasdaq” on December 04, 2018. More interesting news about ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Zacks.com featured highlights include: ArcBest, Zions, Covenant Transportation, Seaspan and Exelon – Nasdaq” published on December 12, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wolfe Research warns on five trucking stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 05, 2018.