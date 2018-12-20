Eagle Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Enable Midstream Partners Lp (ENBL) by 416.19% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Global Advisors Llc bought 953,490 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.18 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $19.92 million, up from 229,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Enable Midstream Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.10% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $13.48. About 652,154 shares traded or 11.78% up from the average. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 8.10% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 17/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Cut to Market Perform From Outperform by Wells Fargo; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $257; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Rev $748M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q EPU 24C; 16/03/2018 Enable Midstream Provides Update on Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month

First Trust Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Bridge Bancorp Inc (BDGE) by 41.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Trust Advisors Lp sold 20,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,622 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $950,000, down from 49,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Trust Advisors Lp who had been investing in Bridge Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $493.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $24.95. About 56,575 shares traded or 56.90% up from the average. Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has declined 21.90% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.90% the S&P500. Some Historical BDGE News: 23/03/2018 Bridge Bancorp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 23/04/2018 – DJ Bridge Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDGE); 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – BRIDGE BANCORP INC BDGE.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $37 FROM $35; 25/04/2018 – Bridge Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 21/05/2018 – Ardelyx Raises $50M in Loan Agreement With Solar Capital and Bridge Bank; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50M IN LOAN WITH SOLAR CAPITAL & BRIDGE BANK; 21/05/2018 – ARDELYX RAISES $50 MILLION IN LOAN AGREEMENT WITH SOLAR CAPITAL AND BRIDGE BANK

More notable recent Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Enable Midstream Partners (ENBL) to Acquire Velocity Holdings for $442M, Plans to Expand in Williston Basin – StreetInsider.com” on October 23, 2018, also Zacks.com with their article: “ENBL vs. EPD: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option? – Zacks.com” published on October 11, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Q2 ’18 Recap And The Barbell Profile Of MLP Distribution Growth – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2018. More interesting news about Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Enable Midstream Partners Announces Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Information – Business Wire” published on July 09, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Tractor Supply Is A Buy – Cramer’s Lightning Round (8/8/18) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 09, 2018.

Among 14 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 7 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners had 45 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Monday, August 6 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, September 7. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Neutral” on Monday, September 19. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ENBL in report on Wednesday, August 29 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo given on Friday, August 10. As per Sunday, August 13, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 27 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, October 19 by Citigroup. The rating was downgraded by Goldman Sachs on Friday, September 11 to “Sell”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, May 9.

Eagle Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $3.60B and $3.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 4,000 shares to 15,000 shares, valued at $1.20M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knot Offshore Partners Lp (NYSE:KNOP) by 113,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.65, from 0.85 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 9 investors sold BDGE shares while 19 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 11.45 million shares or 2.11% more from 11.21 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Swiss Fincl Bank accumulated 30,600 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE). Alpine Woods Investors Lc, New York-based fund reported 12,613 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% or 6,581 shares. 1,543 are owned by Ameritas Ptnrs Incorporated. Community National Bank Na holds 200 shares. American Gru Incorporated accumulated 11,009 shares. Moreover, First Trust Advsrs LP has 0% invested in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 28,622 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) or 1,823 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 481 shares. 553 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Highlander Capital Management Limited Liability accumulated 4,500 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc reported 29,672 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) for 4,498 shares. Saybrook Nc stated it has 0.71% of its portfolio in Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE).

Among 5 analysts covering Bridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:BDGE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Bridge Bancorp had 11 analyst reports since April 15, 2016 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, January 3, the company rating was maintained by Sandler O’Neill. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Keefe Bruyette & Woods on Thursday, August 25. The stock of Bridge Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDGE) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, August 8 by Keefe Bruyette & Woods. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, April 15 by Wood. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained it with “Hold” rating and $40.5 target in Friday, December 22 report. On Tuesday, February 6 the stock rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Hold”. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Friday, January 6 by Hovde Group. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 7 by Hovde Group. Sandler O’Neill maintained it with “Buy” rating and $39.0 target in Thursday, February 8 report. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by FIG Partners on Friday, April 29.

First Trust Advisors Lp, which manages about $85.44B and $53.71B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pinnacle West Cap Corp (NYSE:PNW) by 37,334 shares to 528,069 shares, valued at $41.81 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ii Vi Inc (NASDAQ:IIVI) by 25,949 shares in the quarter, for a total of 64,870 shares, and has risen its stake in Mammoth Energy Svcs Inc.