Eagle Ridge Investment Management decreased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 24.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eagle Ridge Investment Management sold 5,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,620 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $1.18M, down from 23,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $53.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $61.5. About 2.08 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has declined 13.20% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.20% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 29/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 04/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO – HICKEY WILL ASSUME ROLE OF VICE CHAIRMAN; 17/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive at Tour Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE – EXCLUDING SOME CHARGES, PLANNING FOR YR OF INCREASED OPER CASH FLOW AND LOW-DOUBLE-DIGIT EPS GROWTH; 07/03/2018 – Colgate Recommends Shareholders Reject “Mini-Tender” Offer By Baker Mills LLC; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO SAYS “UNCERTAINTY IN GLOBAL MARKETS AND CATEGORY GROWTH WORLDWIDE REMAIN CHALLENGING”; 22/05/2018 – P&G, Colgate and Clorox were last this cheap on a relative basis to the market seven to nine years ago; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 19/03/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Estee Lauder (EL) on Watch Amid Rumors; 27/04/2018 – Colgate’s quarterly sales rise 6.4 percent

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Oracle Corporation (ORCL) by 7.66% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 6,428 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.48% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,518 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $4.00M, down from 83,946 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Oracle Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $175.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 13.58M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has declined 3.81% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 12/04/2018 – Oracle’s Moat Unveils New lnvalid Traffic Detection Capabilities, Achieves Rigorous MRC Accreditation for SIVT of Desktop and Mobile Web Traffic; 14/05/2018 – Oracle: Oracle grew the fastest out of the top 10 #PaaS vendors in CY2016 as well as CY2017. Source: @IDC Public Cloud Serv…; 30/05/2018 – Dr. Vanila M. Singh to Join Oracle, IBM, and Wipro at Tulip’s Inaugural Blockchain Conference; 07/03/2018 – DocuSign picks banks for potential IPO in April; 19/03/2018 – Oracle Declines on Underwhelming Results (Video); 16/04/2018 – Oracle Co-CEO Tells Trump Pentagon Cloud Plan Makes ‘No Sense’; 07/03/2018 – BizBash Releases The 2018 BizBash Best With A Special Focus On Downtown Los Angeles; 08/05/2018 – WorkForce Software Named Oracle’s Partner for Scheduling; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.8 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.01, from 0.81 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 37 investors sold CL shares while 441 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 291 raised stakes. 607.72 million shares or 0.75% less from 612.32 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Company holds 10,900 shares or 0.69% of its portfolio. Delaware-based Riverhead Mgmt Llc has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ibm Retirement Fund reported 13,970 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset North America has 0.04% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 6,417 shares. North Star Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 7,836 shares. Cap Invsts reported 520,000 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP invested in 0.73% or 572,482 shares. Ledyard Financial Bank holds 0.08% or 10,038 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.41% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lincoln Capital Limited reported 11,034 shares stake. Yhb Advsr invested in 51,818 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Westpac Banking Corp accumulated 279,289 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Roffman Miller Assocs Inc Pa has 1.74% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) for 233,989 shares. Northstar Gp invested in 0.15% or 4,974 shares. Finemark Natl Bank Tru holds 26,906 shares.

Among 27 analysts covering Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL), 4 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 21 Hold. Therefore 15% are positive. Colgate-Palmolive had 85 analyst reports since July 21, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) on Friday, July 21 with “Hold” rating. Barclays Capital maintained Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) rating on Monday, March 21. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $70 target. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 14 by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, December 19. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Monday, October 30. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Friday, April 29. The stock has “Hold” rating by Zacks on Friday, September 4. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Hold” on Friday, October 6. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, July 30 by Macquarie Research. The stock of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, October 29 by SunTrust.

Analysts await Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, down 2.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.75 per share. CL’s profit will be $633.09 million for 21.06 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Colgate-Palmolive Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.39% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 sales for $12.09 million activity. 19,500 Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares with value of $1.28M were sold by Marsili Daniel B. $68,060 worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) was sold by JAKOBSEN HENNING I. 11,334 shares were sold by Deoras Mukul, worth $737,863 on Monday, August 13. Shotts Philip G. also sold $1.11 million worth of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) shares. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $978,572 was sold by MOISON FRANCK J.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.63 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.19, from 0.82 in 2018Q2. It dived, as 56 investors sold ORCL shares while 640 reduced holdings. 133 funds opened positions while 304 raised stakes. 2.03 billion shares or 4.41% less from 2.13 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Beacon Fincl accumulated 62,204 shares or 0.54% of the stock. 15,106 are held by Davis R M Incorporated. Ima Wealth has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 9 shares. Meridian Inv Counsel reported 27,305 shares. Stellar Management Limited Liability Company owns 52,980 shares. Burns J W & Company New York holds 0.5% or 40,890 shares. Schwab Charles Invest Mngmt holds 11.46 million shares. Tarbox Family Office Incorporated invested in 1,327 shares. 4,582 were reported by Perigon Wealth Management Limited Liability Company. Hourglass Ltd Llc reported 139,762 shares. M&R Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) for 1,722 shares. First Hawaiian Bank holds 107,355 shares. Clearbridge Ltd Liability Com invested in 4.21% or 333,337 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, Massachusetts-based fund reported 3,600 shares. North Dakota-based Bell Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL).

