Wells Fargo & Company decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (EWBC) by 5.02% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wells Fargo & Company sold 10,822 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.27% with the market. The institutional investor held 204,935 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $12.37 million, down from 215,757 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wells Fargo & Company who had been investing in East West Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $42.48. About 16,628 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 21.69% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.69% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 29/05/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP BOOSTS QTRLY DIV BY 15% TO $0.23/SHR; 23/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $72 FROM $70; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS $1.13; 29/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend By 15% To $0.23 Per Share; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018

Iridian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 30.74% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iridian Asset Management Llc sold 3.40 million shares as the company’s stock declined 19.02% with the market. The hedge fund held 7.66 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $106.66M, down from 11.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iridian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $10.37. About 742,985 shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 27.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.96% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 03/04/2018 – LITHUANIA SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH U.S. LNG PROVIDER FREEPORT; 11/04/2018 – Yara and BASF open world-scale ammonia plant in Freeport, Texas; 28/03/2018 – $FCX $17+; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 04/05/2018 – Freeport McMoRan: Grasberg Block Cave Underground Mine Accounts for About Half of Recoverable Proven Reserves in Indonesia; 22/05/2018 – Australia’s Rio Tinto in talks with lnalum, Freeport for Grasberg sale; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Grasberg Block Cave Mine Production to Start After End of Mining a Grasberg Open Pit; 23/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN GETS NEW CREDIT LINE FOR UP TO $3.5 BLN; 04/05/2018 – DOWDUPONT – DISCUSSIONS BETWEEN THE EPA AND DOW HAVE OCCURRED PERIODICALLY FOLLOWING THE INSPECTION AT FREEPORT FACILITY AND ARE ONGOING; 24/04/2018 – Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net $692M

Iridian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $11.52B and $9.98 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whiting Petroleum Corp by 327,143 shares to 1.93 million shares, valued at $102.35M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Qorvo Inc by 838,994 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.41M shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Since October 30, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $836,250 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.02, from 1.08 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $0.26 EPS, down 49.02% or $0.25 from last year’s $0.51 per share. FCX’s profit will be $376.81M for 9.97 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.71% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.11, from 1.12 in 2018Q2.

Analysts await East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) to report earnings on January, 24. They expect $1.16 EPS, up 33.33% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.87 per share. EWBC’s profit will be $168.16 million for 9.16 P/E if the $1.16 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.17 actual EPS reported by East West Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.85% negative EPS growth.

Wells Fargo & Company, which manages about $353.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 273,818 shares to 1.08M shares, valued at $108.64M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 970,426 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cui Global Inc (NASDAQ:CUI).