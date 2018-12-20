Argyll Research Llc decreased its stake in Tc Pipelines Lp (TCP) by 4.53% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argyll Research Llc sold 74,993 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.58M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $47.99M, down from 1.66 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argyll Research Llc who had been investing in Tc Pipelines Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.24% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $28.82. About 315,453 shares traded or 10.12% up from the average. TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) has declined 41.39% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TCP News: 19/04/2018 – DJ TC PipeLines LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TCP); 27/04/2018 – TRANSCANADA CORP – TC PIPELINES, LP ATM PROGRAM IS NOT CURRENTLY BEING UTILIZED; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES ACKNOWLEDGES STATEMENTS BY SPONSOR ON FERC IMPACT; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES DOESN’T SEE MATREIAL FINANCIAL EFFECT; 15/03/2018 TC PipeLines Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 19/03/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP Provides Initial Response to FERC Orders; 27/04/2018 – TC PIPELINES NOT CURRENTLY UTILIZING ATM PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – TC PipeLines: Doesn’t Anticipate Further Asset Dropdowns to Partnership at This Time; 19/03/2018 – TC PIPELINES – DOES NOT SEE ANY MATERIAL IMPACTS TO NATURAL GAS PIPELINE COST OF SERVICE RATES TO TAKE EFFECT IN NEAR-TERM DUE TO NEW FERC ORDERS; 17/05/2018 – TC PipeLines, LP to Attend 2018 MLP & Energy Infrastructure Conference

Ecofin Ltd decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 4.98% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecofin Ltd sold 5,718 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.15% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 109,201 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $18.30M, down from 114,919 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecofin Ltd who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $83.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $174.45. About 1.92M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 15.44% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms NextEra Energy Rtgs On Acq Pact; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio, sources say [20:21 GMT09 Mar 2018] [Proprietary] []; 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC. REACHES PACTS TO BUY GULF POWER, FL CITY; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.45 TO $7.95; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE AGREEMENT, JINKOSOLAR IS OPENING ITS FIRST U.S. FACTORY IN JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA; 09/03/2018 – NextEra takes final bids for Ontario wind and solar portfolio; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS $1.94; 30/03/2018 – NEXTERA, JINKOSOLAR IN DEAL FOR SOLAR PANEL MANUFACTURE

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.22, from 0.6 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 15 investors sold TCP shares while 34 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 42.64 million shares or 4.86% more from 40.67 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Oxbow Advisors Llc has 12,600 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation Ny has invested 0.31% in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 21,257 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Inc reported 8,529 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 0% or 22,143 shares. Texas Yale Cap holds 0.35% or 142,849 shares in its portfolio. Trust Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.25% or 544,696 shares. Tower Capital Llc (Trc), New York-based fund reported 401 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd owns 0% invested in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) for 40,914 shares. Advisory Ser Networks reported 750 shares. Regions Fin holds 11,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Renaissance Limited Liability holds 0% or 43,700 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 29,627 shares. Glenmede Trust Com Na stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP). Hartford Financial Mgmt Inc stated it has 2,314 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Among 12 analysts covering TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP), 0 have Buy rating, 4 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. TC Pipelines had 40 analyst reports since July 22, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, January 16 report. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, May 14. The stock has “Hold” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Thursday, May 3. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of TCP in report on Friday, August 7 with “Equal Weight” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, November 7. RBC Capital Markets upgraded TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Monday, December 12. RBC Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $67 target. RBC Capital Markets maintained TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) rating on Tuesday, August 11. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $59 target. Ladenburg Thalmann downgraded the shares of TCP in report on Friday, May 6 to “Neutral” rating. On Wednesday, March 21 the stock rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”. As per Wednesday, November 11, the company rating was upgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann.

Analysts await TC PipeLines, LP (NYSE:TCP) to report earnings on February, 22. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TCP’s profit will be $58.47M for 8.79 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by TC PipeLines, LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.80% EPS growth.

Among 18 analysts covering Nextera Energy Inc. (NYSE:NEE), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Nextera Energy Inc. had 58 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, March 8. On Friday, September 21 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. Deutsche Bank upgraded NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) on Monday, January 30 to “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley. On Tuesday, August 11 the stock rating was maintained by M Partners with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 18. Howard Weil maintained the stock with “Sector Perform” rating in Tuesday, July 24 report. The stock of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 18. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform” on Monday, September 17. Guggenheim maintained it with “Buy” rating and $182.0 target in Friday, January 26 report.

Ecofin Ltd, which manages about $1.49 billion and $151.68M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Delphi Technologies Plc by 37,959 shares to 105,341 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2018Q3, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.05, from 1.06 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 28 investors sold NEE shares while 390 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 344.15 million shares or 0.13% less from 344.59 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Wade G W And Incorporated has 0.19% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 10,492 shares. Madison Inv Holdg stated it has 111,757 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Limited Com owns 286 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. City Fl has 22,190 shares. Inverness Counsel Limited Liability New York reported 2,060 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Kbc Nv holds 72,365 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. 7.41M were reported by Deutsche Bank Ag. 84,095 are owned by Forbes J M & Ltd Liability Partnership. Monetary Group Incorporated owns 3,000 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Nomura Asset Management Com Ltd holds 0.17% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 103,091 shares. Leavell Inv Mngmt reported 0.1% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Court Place Lc, Maryland-based fund reported 7,142 shares. Fdx Advisors, a California-based fund reported 28,816 shares. West Virginia-based Wesbanco Bancorporation has invested 0.41% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Capital Invsts owns 851,030 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.55 earnings per share, up 24.00% or $0.30 from last year’s $1.25 per share. NEE’s profit will be $740.82 million for 28.14 P/E if the $1.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -28.90% negative EPS growth.

Since August 22, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $24.94 million activity. The insider CUTLER PAUL I sold $1.93M. 18,000 shares were sold by ROBO JAMES L, worth $3.07M on Wednesday, September 5. 8,035 shares were sold by Kelliher Joseph T, worth $1.39M. Another trade for 35,347 shares valued at $6.39M was made by Pimentel Armando Jr on Thursday, December 6. Shares for $2.92M were sold by Silagy Eric E on Wednesday, August 22. Another trade for 19,731 shares valued at $3.55 million was made by Sieving Charles E on Monday, November 19.