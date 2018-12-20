Edgar Lomax Co Cut Qualcomm Com (QCOM) Stake; Dana Holding (DAN) Has 0.91 Sentiment

Dana Holding Corp (DAN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2018 Q3. It’s down -0.28, from 1.19 in 2018Q2. The ratio is negative, as 108 investment managers increased and started new stock positions, while 119 reduced and sold stakes in Dana Holding Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 132.50 million shares, down from 132.96 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment managers holding Dana Holding Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 83 Increased: 74 New Position: 34.

Edgar Lomax Co decreased Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM) stake by 3.34% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Edgar Lomax Co sold 5,100 shares as Qualcomm Inc Com (QCOM)’s stock declined 20.85%. The Edgar Lomax Co holds 147,535 shares with $10.63 million value, down from 152,635 last quarter. Qualcomm Inc Com now has $68.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $56.37. About 21.65 million shares traded or 33.56% up from the average. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has declined 12.25% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.25% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 13/03/2018 – Dealbook: Memo to Qualcomm: National Champions Have to Deliver: DealBook Briefing; 19/03/2018 – Rep. Hunter: TRUMP ADMINISTRATION FOLLOWS HUNTER LEAD ON REVIEWING QUALCOMM DEAL; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Deadline for NXP Deal as China Review Drags On; 25/04/2018 – ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 12/03/2018 – New York Post: Broadcom aims to move to US days before Qualcomm meeting; 15/03/2018 – REFILE-Former Qualcomm chairman Jacobs seeking funds to buy out the chipmaker -FT; 30/03/2018 – Christian Bizforum: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc’s board of; 06/03/2018 – US security committee warns on Broadcom takeover of Qualcomm

Analysts await Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) to report earnings on February, 12. They expect $0.65 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.62 per share. DAN’s profit will be $94.02M for 5.27 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual EPS reported by Dana Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.58% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $299,673 activity.

The stock increased 0.88% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $13.71. About 1.48 million shares traded. Dana Incorporated (DAN) has declined 56.98% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.98% the S&P500. Some Historical DAN News: 05/03/2018 Moody’s changes GKN’s outlook to negative, Baa3 ratings affirmed; 17/05/2018 – Dana Earns Two Ford World Excellence Awards; 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: DANA TO COMBINE WITH GKN DRIVELINE UNIT; EV $6.1B; 07/03/2018 – GKN suitor Melrose offers to make ‘formal undertakings’ to address concerns; GKN CEO says ‘many approaches’ received since Melrose offer; 26/03/2018 – Melrose Industries: Deal Allows Dana Access to eDrive Technology at Low Value; 23/05/2018 – Dana Inaugurates Facility in Yancheng, China, to Support Auto Makers With Thermal-Management and New-Energy Solutions; 23/04/2018 – Dana Launches New Series of Brevini® Winches to Improve Safety, Efficiency of Construction, Material-Handling Vehicles; 30/04/2018 – Dana Sees FY Sales $7.75B-$8.05B; 24/04/2018 – Dana Demonstrates Leadership in Advancing Automotive Fuel Cell Stacks at Hannover Messe 2018; 29/03/2018 – DANA: UNLIKELY PROPOSED COMBINATION WITH GKN WILL PROCEED

More notable recent Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Dan Nathan’s Hedging Strategy In The SPY (NYSE:SPY) – Benzinga” on December 17, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) – Benzinga” published on December 19, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Deutsche Bank warms up to auto – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “It’s Still Early To Buy Snap – Cramer’s Lightning Round (11/20/18) – Seeking Alpha” published on November 21, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “KeyBanc Looks For Winners And Losers In The Auto Parts Space – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: December 11, 2018.

Weber Alan W holds 5.26% of its portfolio in Dana Incorporated for 745,993 shares. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp owns 4.47 million shares or 4.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Robotti Robert has 1.24% invested in the company for 252,945 shares. The North Carolina-based Wedge Capital Management L L P Nc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Moon Capital Management Lp, a New York-based fund reported 118,113 shares.

Dana Incorporated manufactures and sells driveline, sealing, and thermal-management products for vehicle manufacturers in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company has market cap of $1.98 billion. The firm operates in four divisions: Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Commercial Vehicle Driveline Technologies, Off-Highway Driveline Technologies, and Power Technologies. It has a 9.21 P/E ratio. The Light Vehicle Driveline Technologies segment offers front axles, rear axles, driveshafts/propshafts, differentials, torque couplings, and modular assemblies for use in light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover utility vehicles, vans, and passenger cars.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.17, from 0.94 in 2018Q2. It fall, as 48 investors sold QCOM shares while 521 reduced holdings. 153 funds opened positions while 285 raised stakes. 1.05 billion shares or 4.81% less from 1.10 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Thornburg Investment invested in 3.4% or 5.65M shares. Sabal Trust Company reported 0.04% stake. Valley National Advisers reported 0.14% stake. Dubuque Bancorp Trust Communication reported 0.03% stake. Ci Investments Incorporated has 0.03% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Barclays Pcl invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Arcadia Inv Mngmt Corporation Mi reported 15,855 shares. Smith Moore owns 7,353 shares. Gsa Llp has invested 0.02% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Castleark Mngmt Lc owns 0.01% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 6,950 shares. Haverford Fincl Svcs reported 2,947 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Greenwich Invest Mngmt accumulated 3,000 shares or 0.23% of the stock. Newbrook Cap Advsr Limited Partnership reported 2.98% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). American Research Mgmt has invested 0.05% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Security Natl reported 13,405 shares.

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on January, 30. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 8.24% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.85 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $1.12B for 15.32 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual earnings per share reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.05% EPS growth.

Among 10 analysts covering Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Qualcomm had 13 analyst reports since July 26, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, August 23 by Canaccord Genuity. As per Monday, November 5, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Tuesday, September 25. Bank of America downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, October 31 report. The company was upgraded on Monday, August 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, July 26 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, September 4. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Thursday, July 26. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, November 16 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Outperform” on Tuesday, September 4.

Since June 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 8 insider sales for $8.32 million activity. Another trade for 9,048 shares valued at $524,895 was made by Rosenberg Donald J on Thursday, December 13. AMON CRISTIANO R sold $1.10M worth of stock or 18,323 shares. On Wednesday, June 27 ROGERS ALEXANDER H sold $44,618 worth of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 789 shares.