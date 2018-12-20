Beach Point Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Mgm Resorts International (MGM) by 40.28% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp bought 643,005 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.24M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.50 million, up from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Mgm Resorts International for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $23.64. About 8.62 million shares traded or 6.02% up from the average. MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) has declined 22.56% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.56% the S&P500. Some Historical MGM News: 26/04/2018 – MGM Resorts Cash Balance at March 31 Was $1.5 Billion; 26/04/2018 – MGM Springfield To Officially Open August 24, 2018; 26/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS 1Q MGM CHINA NET REV. $596M, EST. $638.0M; 29/03/2018 – MGM Resorts International Commemorates 50th Anniversary of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s Assassination with Donation to National Civil Rights Museum; 05/04/2018 – Album of Reimagined Love Songs Features Artistic Vision of Bob Dylan, Kesha, Benjamin Gibbard, St. Vincent, Valerie June and Kele Okereke; 29/05/2018 – MGM GROWTH PROPERTIES LLC – MGM RESORTS BELIEVE DEAL WILL BE VALUE-ACCRETIVE WITHIN FIRST YEAR OF CLOSE; 16/04/2018 – MGM RESORTS TO GET ABOUT $162M; 30/04/2018 – CityCenter, JV Between MGM Resorts and Infinity World Development, Will Seek to Raise $200 M in Incremental Term Loan; 29/05/2018 – MGM Resorts to Buy New York Casino for About $605 Million–Update; 09/04/2018 – Travel Agent Mag: MGM Resorts May Be Looking to Buy Wynn Resorts

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 4.72% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,009 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $8.07 million, up from 78,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $121.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.31. About 5.43M shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 18.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 16/03/2018 – Medtronic Heart-Device Recall Expanded Due to Production Flaw; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Rev $8.14B; 14/05/2018 – Janus Henderson Adds Toronto-Dominion Bank, Exits Medtronic: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Medtronic Hires JPMorgan Analyst, and Investors Rate It a `Buy’; 06/03/2018 FDA: Medtronic Perfusion Systems- BIO CAL(R) Temperature Controller, Models: (a) 370, (b) 370I Product Usage: The BIO CAL(R); 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 08/03/2018 – Medtronic EVP & CVG President Mike Coyle to Speak at Cowen Healthcare Conference; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces New Paid Family Care Leave Benefits; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: 7 Adverse Effects Reported in 6 of 79 Studied Patients; 02/05/2018 – IGNORE: MEDTRONIC’S INFUSE APPROVAL ANNOUNCED APRIL 30

Among 31 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 20 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 65% are positive. Medtronic had 103 analyst reports since August 10, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 19. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, February 22. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Wednesday, August 22 with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 23. Needham maintained Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) on Tuesday, September 5 with “Buy” rating. On Friday, September 4 the stock rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Hold”. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, July 18 report. The rating was initiated by Nomura on Thursday, March 17 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, June 1, the company rating was downgraded by BTIG Research. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, August 22 by BMO Capital Markets.

More notable recent Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “JPMorgan Upgrades Medtronic After String Of Outperformances (NYSE:MDT) – Benzinga” on December 19, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Credit Suisse sees 18% upside in Abbott in premarket analyst action – Seeking Alpha” published on December 18, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Medtronic slips 2% premarket on device injuries – Seeking Alpha” on November 26, 2018. More interesting news about Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medtronic completes acquisition of Mazor Robotics – Seeking Alpha” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “FDA OKs programmer for Medtronic InterStim device – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 17, 2018.

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $707.10M and $806.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 23,626 shares to 293,158 shares, valued at $13.69M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 77,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,475 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q2. It is positive, as 24 investors sold MDT shares while 440 reduced holdings. 140 funds opened positions while 355 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 0.96% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Pennsylvania-based Girard Prtn has invested 0.05% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 32,935 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan reported 20,000 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Aspiriant Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,029 shares. Estabrook holds 0% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 153,271 shares. Moreover, Copeland Cap Ltd Liability Com has 0.41% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). 57,974 are held by Benedict Fin Advsrs Incorporated. Wunderlich Cap Managemnt stated it has 1.35% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) reported 0.09% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Warren Averett Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Gillespie Robinson And Grimm has invested 0.04% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Daiwa Securities Gp, Japan-based fund reported 122,615 shares. Envestnet Asset Inc invested in 0.05% or 286,120 shares. New York-based Ingalls Snyder Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Dodge And Cox holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 17.66M shares.

Since August 16, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 insider sales for $5.25 million activity. 1,750 shares valued at $49,490 were sold by HERMAN ALEXIS on Thursday, August 16. Another trade for 108,000 shares valued at $3.04M was made by BALDWIN ROBERT on Friday, November 2. $446,886 worth of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) was sold by JAMES PHYLLIS.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $451.53 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:NXST) by 78,782 shares to 251,143 shares, valued at $20.44M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 67,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 220,000 shares, and cut its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU).

Among 19 analysts covering MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 68% are positive. MGM Resorts had 75 analyst reports since August 5, 2015 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 28 the stock rating was upgraded by JP Morgan to “Overweight”. Susquehanna maintained it with “Positive” rating and $31 target in Monday, June 20 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, August 3 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, August 3 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 17 the stock rating was maintained by Telsey Advisory Group with “Outperform”. UBS downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Tuesday, August 1 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was initiated by Goldman Sachs on Friday, December 16 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, October 5 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. Zacks downgraded MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) on Wednesday, August 5 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, November 8 by Telsey Advisory Group.