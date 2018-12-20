Swiss National Bank increased its stake in 2U Inc (TWOU) by 7.26% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 6,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 99,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $7.44 million, up from 92,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in 2U Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $51.72. About 502,824 shares traded. 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) has declined 5.96% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TWOU News: 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 12c; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC SEES 2Q 2018 ADJUSTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.22 – $0.21; 30/04/2018 – 2U Expands its Partnership with the Top-Ranked USC Sol Price School of Public Policy to Deliver USC Price’s Online Master of Pu; 03/05/2018 – 2U 1Q REV. $92.3M, EST. $91.4M; 03/05/2018 – 2U INC TWOU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $-0.12, REV VIEW $401.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – 2U, OFFERING PRICES AT $90.00/SHR; 21/05/2018 – 2U: Chernis Has Stepped Down From Board to Take on COO Role; 02/04/2018 – Pepperdine Law’s Straus Institute for Dispute Resolution Will Offer its Number-One Ranked Master of Dispute Resolution in New, Innovative Online Format; 03/05/2018 – 2U RAISES YEAR REV. GROWTH GUIDANCE TO 42%; 11/04/2018 – 2U: Andrew Hermalyn Will Become Pres of 2UGrad

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Wabco Hldgs Inc (WBC) by 14.06% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc bought 490,778 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.63% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.98 million shares of the auto manufacturing company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $469.58 million, up from 3.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wabco Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.18% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $103.84. About 492,812 shares traded. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has declined 25.26% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Fioroni Chief Financial Officer Effective June 6; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q Net $100.7M; 09/03/2018 – Wabco Holdings Names Roberto Fioroni Chief Financial Officer; 06/03/2018 – WABCO SIGNS CONTRACT TO EQUIP GIRTEKA LOGISTICS ACROSS EUROPE; 28/03/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – ANTICIPATES COMPLETING FUNDING OF TRANSACTION ON MARCH 28, 2018; 18/04/2018 – Wabco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 12/04/2018 – Wabco: Awards Specify $502M in New Business Earmarked From 2018-2022 Inclusively; 25/05/2018 – Wabco Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To EPS $6.95-EPS $7.45

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q3 2018. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 45 investors sold WBC shares while 93 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 49.73 million shares or 2.98% less from 51.26 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Landscape Mgmt Limited stated it has 2,482 shares. Rice Hall James & Associates Lc reported 0.08% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0% or 9,700 shares. Clearbridge Ltd has 0.08% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0% stake. Cwm Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) for 125 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). 11,069 are held by Veritable Limited Partnership. Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Weiss Multi invested 0.21% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Td Asset Management Inc invested in 0.01% or 31,873 shares. Aurora Investment Counsel has invested 0.76% of its portfolio in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Banque Pictet And Cie holds 2,666 shares. Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.02% invested in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,927 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $8.81B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Flowserve Corp (NYSE:FLS) by 415,769 shares to 14.12 million shares, valued at $772.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp. (NYSE:CSX) by 433,253 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9.73M shares, and cut its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (NYSE:WCC).

Among 22 analysts covering WABCO Holdings (NYSE:WBC), 11 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive.

Among 15 analysts covering 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU), 13 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 87% are positive.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $89.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Avnet Inc (NYSE:AVT) by 23,500 shares to 376,632 shares, valued at $16.86 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 9,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 314,800 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).