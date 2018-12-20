Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 5.68% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 686,726 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.12% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 11.41 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $426.88M, down from 12.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $40.08. About 7.32 million shares traded or 51.42% up from the average. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 46.38% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.38% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 07/03/2018 – NRG Energy Announces Retirement of Walt Young, Evan Silverstein and Barry Smitherman From Board; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – INTENDS TO ENTER INTO ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE TRANSACTIONS WITH ONE OR MORE FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS; 04/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $44; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Corporation Exits Position in NRG Energy; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M

Edgestream Partners Lp increased its stake in American Tower Corp New (AMT) by 250.88% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgestream Partners Lp bought 11,064 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.80% while stock markets declined. The hedge fund held 15,474 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.25M, up from 4,410 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgestream Partners Lp who had been investing in American Tower Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $71.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $162.54. About 1.91M shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 15.32% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.32% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2018 Q3. Its up 0.27, from 0.92 in 2018Q2. It increased, as 24 investors sold NRG shares while 125 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 261.75 million shares or 6.40% less from 279.65 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Three Peaks Mgmt Llc, a Colorado-based fund reported 75,321 shares. 56,318 were reported by Utah Retirement. Ing Groep Nv holds 55,572 shares. Cibc World Markets Incorporated reported 0.01% stake. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 208,300 shares. Adage Cap Prtn Grp Inc Incorporated Limited accumulated 4.84 million shares. Stifel Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 500 shares. California Public Employees Retirement System has 0.03% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 693,379 shares. Martingale Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 91,958 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 117,290 are held by Washington Tru Bank. Wetherby Asset Management has 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). New Jersey Better Educational Savings invested 0.38% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Proshare Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 81,441 shares. Steadfast Management Ltd Partnership invested in 3.84% or 7.24 million shares.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $0.17 EPS, down 66.67% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.51 per share. NRG’s profit will be $49.29 million for 58.94 P/E if the $0.17 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.91% negative EPS growth.

Since September 6, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.96 million activity. 24,600 NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) shares with value of $881,664 were sold by Killinger Elizabeth R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 1.14 in 2018Q2. It dropped, as 30 investors sold AMT shares while 305 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 280 raised stakes. 390.23 million shares or 0.79% less from 393.35 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Iberiabank has invested 0.37% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Kayne Anderson Advsrs Limited Partnership accumulated 13,925 shares. Lazard Asset Llc has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Greystone Managed stated it has 75,080 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. The California-based First Republic Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.26% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 10,619 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 0.24% or 331,268 shares. South Dakota Council reported 54,100 shares. Security National Trust reported 0.25% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 558,500 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Greenleaf Trust holds 66,365 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Woodstock reported 2,612 shares. Burney has invested 0.02% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). 1.10 million were reported by Magellan Asset Management. Fca Tx holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 2,500 shares.

Edgestream Partners Lp, which manages about $182.85M and $587.22M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digital Rlty Tr Inc (NYSE:DLR) by 30,819 shares to 7,318 shares, valued at $823,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 42,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,296 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (EWH).

Since July 9, 2018, it had 0 insider buys, and 12 selling transactions for $66.50 million activity. SHARBUTT DAVID E sold $563,845 worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) on Wednesday, November 7. $7.03 million worth of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) was sold by Meyer Robert Joseph JR. Puech Olivier sold 10,747 shares worth $1.77M. The insider Bartlett Thomas A sold 93,338 shares worth $15.40M. Shares for $25.59M were sold by Marshall Steven C.. REEVE PAMELA D A sold $1.07M worth of stock.