Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 83.41% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale bought 28,355 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.75% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 62,349 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $9.09M, up from 33,994 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.27% or $5.03 during the last trading session, reaching $148.62. About 594,372 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 37.86% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.86% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 09/03/2018 MOODY’S: OUTLOOK FOR US MEDICAL PRODUCTS AND DEVICES INDUSTRY CHANGED TO POSITIVE; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 30/04/2018 – Edwards Granted CE Mark For First Transcatheter Tricuspid Therapy; 14/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Webcast Annual Meeting Of Stockholders; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018

Factory Mutual Insurance Company decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 15.77% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Factory Mutual Insurance Company sold 70,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 374,400 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $62.30M, down from 444,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $96.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.71% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $130.98. About 1.72M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has declined 6.00% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 10/04/2018 – WR GRACE DECLINES COMMENT ON HONEYWELL SPECULATION; 27/04/2018 – HONEYWELL ENTERS $1.5B 364-DAY CREDIT AGREEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Honeywell To Host Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; 24/04/2018 – HONEYWELL CHANGES PROXY BYLAWS FOR INVESTORS; 07/04/2018 – Motiva Enterprises LLC Signs MOUs With TechnipFMC and Honeywell UOP to Enable Multi-Billion-Dollar Petrochemical Investments; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA LTD HONE.NS SAYS CO APPROVED APPOINTMENT OF AMIT KUMAR TANTIA AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SEES MINOR EFFECT FROM TARIFFS; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION INDIA NAMES AMIT KUMAR TANTIA CFO; 02/05/2018 – CFO Moves: MetLife, Honeywell International, Lloyd’s of London; 23/04/2018 – HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL INC HON.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.745/SHR

Factory Mutual Insurance Company, which manages about $9.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4,200 shares to 170,100 shares, valued at $340.71 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 20,700 shares in the quarter, for a total of 631,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (NYSE:LLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in Q3 2018. Its down 0.07, from 1.13 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold HON shares while 489 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 442 raised stakes. 484.04 million shares or 5.69% less from 513.23 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Dorsey & Whitney Tru Limited Liability Corporation reported 2.45% of its portfolio in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Davis R M reported 21,258 shares. Donaldson Mngmt Limited has invested 3.09% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Moreover, Adams Diversified Equity Fund has 1.59% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 193,000 shares. Scotia Capital holds 149,878 shares. Sabal owns 5,635 shares. Whitnell And holds 0.22% or 3,331 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Tru Company stated it has 2,256 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 75,314 are owned by Farmers Merchants Invests Inc. Exane Derivatives reported 0% in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON). Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.02% or 359 shares. Boston Private Wealth Lc invested in 136,065 shares. Asset Mgmt has 0.41% invested in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) for 149,429 shares. 9,975 are owned by Trustmark Bancshares Department. First Personal Services owns 4,640 shares.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on January, 25. They expect $1.88 EPS, up 1.62% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.85 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.39 billion for 17.42 P/E if the $1.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.03 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.39% negative EPS growth.

Since July 27, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $8.19 million activity. Kapur Vimal sold 9,996 shares worth $1.59M. DAVIS D SCOTT sold $590,923 worth of stock. $4.06 million worth of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) was sold by Mikkilineni Krishna.

