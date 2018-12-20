Verint Systems Inc (VRNT) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q3 2018. It’s up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2018Q2. The ratio is better, as 101 investment professionals opened new and increased holdings, while 83 decreased and sold holdings in Verint Systems Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 58.37 million shares, down from 58.72 million shares in 2018Q2. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Verint Systems Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 18 Reduced: 65 Increased: 68 New Position: 33.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 4.18% reported in 2018Q3 SEC filing. Egerton Capital Uk Llp acquired 311,116 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock declined 1.64%. The Egerton Capital Uk Llp holds 7.76M shares with $886.98 million value, up from 7.44M last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $778.35 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $101.38. About 43.99M shares traded or 17.35% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 30.43% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.43% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 13/04/2018 – Microsoft, Adobe and Mattel among 40 companies pledging to make workplace changes to help women succeed; 26/03/2018 – AllCloud Earns AWS Managed Service Provider Partner Validation; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS RAJESH JHA TO LEAD TEAM ON EXPERIENCES & DEVICES; 27/04/2018 – MSFT SAYS ITS ROLE IN LUNDGREN CASE IS BEING MISREPRESENTED; 22/03/2018 – Tech giant Microsoft announces massive purchase of solar power in Virginia; 13/04/2018 – A former Microsoft employee is using AI to track herds of connected cows; 21/05/2018 – Cerner Announces Amendment to Share Repurchase Program; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals:; 10/04/2018 – FileCloud Adds GDPR Support for its EFSS Platform on Amazon AWS, Microsoft Azure; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT QTRLY SEARCH ADVERTISING REVENUE EXCLUDING TRAFFIC ACQUISITION COSTS INCREASED 16% (UP 14% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY)

Since August 31, 2018, it had 0 insider purchases, and 10 selling transactions for $54.07 million activity. $21.70 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) was sold by Nadella Satya on Friday, October 26. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $1.12 million was sold by Capossela Christopher C. $2.15 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) shares were sold by BROD FRANK H. Hogan Kathleen T sold $4.45 million worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Friday, August 31. On Friday, August 31 Hood Amy sold $13.09M worth of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 118,000 shares.

Among 16 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since June 25, 2018 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by PiperJaffray. As per Friday, July 20, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Friday, July 20 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Friday, July 20. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 20 by Credit Suisse. Argus Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, July 23 report. Nomura maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) rating on Thursday, October 25. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $115 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 17 by Raymond James. The firm has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Friday, July 20. On Tuesday, July 17 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”.

Egerton Capital Uk Llp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA) stake by 1.17 million shares to 2.34 million valued at $384.83M in 2018Q3. It also reduced Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) stake by 1.23 million shares and now owns 1.52M shares. Schwab Charles Corp New (NYSE:SCHW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.03, from 0.84 in 2018Q2. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold MSFT shares while 981 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 681 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 0.60% less from 5.31 billion shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Summit Secs Group Inc holds 0.69% or 16,300 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank accumulated 117,616 shares. New Jersey-based Fcg Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.83% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sustainable Growth Advisers Lp invested in 1.87 million shares or 2.38% of the stock. Hedeker Wealth Lc holds 3.88% or 48,331 shares in its portfolio. Polen Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 9% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc accumulated 7,650 shares. Sandler Capital Mngmt has invested 1.53% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited owns 5,665 shares. Hanson And Doremus Inv Mgmt owns 57,563 shares for 2.06% of their portfolio. Monroe Bank Mi accumulated 23,208 shares. Williams Jones And Limited Liability Company reported 2.21% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moreover, Portland Glob Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 1.88% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Advisory Research has 273,876 shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Pzena Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 325,238 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Rgm Capital Llc holds 9.5% of its portfolio in Verint Systems Inc. for 2.38 million shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 407,000 shares or 4.45% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 3.24% invested in the company for 1.48 million shares. The California-based Bernzott Capital Advisors has invested 2.97% in the stock. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc., a California-based fund reported 120,000 shares.