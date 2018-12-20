Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Applied Matls Inc (AMAT) by 26.12% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc bought 35,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.71% with the market. The institutional investor held 173,550 shares of the technology company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.71M, up from 137,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Applied Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.26% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $31.53. About 24,228 shares traded. Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) has declined 34.67% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.67% the S&P500.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company decreased its stake in Ehealth Inc (EHTH) by 91.96% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jpmorgan Chase & Company sold 49,688 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.10% while stock markets declined. The institutional investor held 4,345 shares of the finance company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $123,000, down from 54,033 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Company who had been investing in Ehealth Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $669.91 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $34.52. About 259,291 shares traded. eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) has risen 86.51% since December 20, 2017 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 86.51% the S&P500. Some Historical EHTH News: 21/05/2018 – Five Health Insurance Pitfalls College Grads Should Avoid; 09/05/2018 – eHealth Survey Reveals a Gap Between the Benefits Consumers Think All Health Insurance Plans Should Cover and Those They Are; 09/03/2018 – eHealth Market Worth 132.35 Billion USD by 2023; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.69 TO $0.95; 07/03/2018 Demand for Short-Term Health Insurance Has Steadily Grown Since Implementation of the ACA; 10/04/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Evaluating an eHealth Breastfeeding Re; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $217.5 MLN TO $227.5 MLN; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH 1Q REV. $43.1M; 26/04/2018 – EHEALTH INC EHTH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.97, REV VIEW $220.3 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/03/2018 – HiQ International: HiQ grows in eHealth

Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc, which manages about $379.79 million and $155.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 44,780 shares to 169,365 shares, valued at $8.24 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,170 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,080 shares, and cut its stake in Danaher Corp Del (NYSE:DHR).

More notable recent Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “5 Beaten-Down Semiconductor Stocks That Will Struggle to Rise Again – Investorplace.com” on November 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Applied Materials (AMAT) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on November 29, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “We Did The Math SUSA Can Go To $126 – Nasdaq” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Interesting AMAT Put And Call Options For February 2019 – Nasdaq” published on December 19, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Applied Materials, Inc. (AMAT) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 21, 2018 – Nasdaq” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) to report earnings on March, 7. They expect $1.72 earnings per share, up 260.75% or $2.79 from last year’s $-1.07 per share. EHTH’s profit will be $33.38 million for 5.02 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by eHealth, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -621.21% EPS growth.

More notable recent eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “6 Solid Reasons to Hold Aon (AON) Stock in Your Portfolio – Nasdaq” on November 26, 2018, also Fool.com with their article: “Why WisdomTree Investments, National Instruments, and eHealth Jumped Today – The Motley Fool” published on October 26, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Arthur J. Gallagher Expands Globally With Boston Marks Buyout – Nasdaq” on December 07, 2018. More interesting news about eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Open Enrollment Half-Time Report: Unsubsidized Health Insurance Consumers Turning to Short-Term Coverage – PRNewswire” published on November 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Marsh & McLennan’s (MMC) Unit Closes Pavilion Acquisition – Nasdaq” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Jpmorgan Chase & Company, which manages about $522.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Disp Svcs Inc Del by 643,481 shares to 5.56M shares, valued at $150.45M in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Montreal Que (NYSE:BMO) by 633,447 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06 million shares, and has risen its stake in Limelight Networks Inc (NASDAQ:LLNW).