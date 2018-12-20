Gruss & Co Inc increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 670.83% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gruss & Co Inc bought 32,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,000 shares of the business services company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $6.10 million, up from 4,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gruss & Co Inc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $347.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $134.93. About 20.47 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 13.21% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 21/04/2018 – Earlier this week Alibaba said will make its own chip available for access through its cloud; 04/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Alibaba tops revenue forecasts, investments clip margins; 28/05/2018 – ALIBABA SELLS CERTAIN HEALTHCARE CATEGORIES TO HEALTH AFFILIATE; 21/03/2018 – Budget fashion brand H&M launches on Alibaba’s Tmall in China; 02/04/2018 – Alibaba gobbles up food delivery app; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 03/05/2018 – 3 Charts to Know: Will Alibaba Earnings Show Profit Fall? (Video); 29/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding: Transaction Is Expected to Close in Early June; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding 4Q Net $1.22B; 08/03/2018 – Alibaba Health Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Macerich Co Com (MAC) by 17.42% based on its latest 2018Q3 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 8,763 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,550 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2018Q3, valued at $2.16 million, down from 50,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Macerich Co Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.9. About 1.16M shares traded or 7.96% up from the average. Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) has declined 22.38% since December 20, 2017 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.38% the S&P500. Some Historical MAC News: 19/04/2018 – ARTHUR COPPOLA TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN, CEO OF MACERICH CO. AFTER; 28/03/2018 – Macerich And Candytopia Succeed With Immersive New Art Exhibit At Santa Monica Place; 30/04/2018 – Appear Here’s strategic partnership with VC firm Fifth Wall Ventures gives it access to mall owner Macerich; 06/04/2018 – Real Deal LA: Macerich renews lease in Santa Monica headquarters; 30/03/2018 – Macerich Announces Appointment of Peggy Alford to Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C, EST. 81C; 19/04/2018 – MACERICH CO – COMMENCES PROCESS FOR DETERMINING NEW PERMANENT CEO; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH 1Q FFO/SHR 82C; 26/04/2018 – Macerich: Robert Perlmutter, Former Chief Operating Officer, Has Departed; 02/05/2018 – MACERICH SEES FY FFO/SHR $3.92 TO $4.02, EST. $3.96

Gruss & Co Inc, which manages about $101.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6,400 shares to 35,850 shares, valued at $8.09 million in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 61,500 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Analysts await Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report earnings on February, 4. They expect $1.11 EPS, down 1.77% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.13 per share. MAC’s profit will be $168.25 million for 9.44 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Macerich Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.12% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2018 Q3. Its down 0.48, from 1.29 in 2018Q2. It worsened, as 31 investors sold MAC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 129.96 million shares or 1.18% less from 131.52 million shares in 2018Q2 were reported. Shell Asset Mgmt Company holds 0.01% or 6,199 shares in its portfolio. Miracle Mile Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). 4.54M are held by Price T Rowe Associates Md. State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 31,508 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Fmr Limited Co has invested 0.02% in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC). Amalgamated Financial Bank has 0.04% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 27,256 shares. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Company accumulated 2.74M shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0.02% or 783,564 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd owns 7,570 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 0.03% invested in Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) for 197,231 shares. Renaissance Techs Lc reported 488,919 shares. 33,912 are owned by Sg Americas Secs. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 20,164 shares. Art Ltd holds 0.14% or 56,500 shares in its portfolio.

Eii Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.06 billion and $183.12M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 8,498 shares to 10,520 shares, valued at $567,000 in 2018Q3, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vici Properties Inc by 34,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,368 shares, and has risen its stake in Simon Ppty Group Inc New Com (NYSE:SPG).

Since November 6, 2018, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $5.77 million activity. $516,500 worth of Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) shares were sold by ANDERSON DANA K.